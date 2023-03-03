The Human Rights Campaign, the ACLU of Indiana, the Indiana Democratic Party and others have come out against Senate Bill 480, which passed the Indiana Senate Tuesday at the end of an eight-hour session. It would prohibit transgender children from receiving gender-affirming surgeries, hormonal therapy and other medications.
Tuesday also marked the halfway point of the 2023 legislative session, when it became clear that one of the dominant topics taken up by supermajority Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly involves trans Hoosiers.
In addition to SB 480, the Senate has also passed SB 12, which goes after “material harmful to minors.” That term sometimes has been used euphemistically to refer to books with LGTBQ topics. The bill is heading to the House.
SB 413 involved notifying parents if a student used a school restroom or locker room not coinciding with their biological sex. It died in committee.
Over in the House, HB 1130 and 1522 were variations on the “harmful materials” bill. HB 1220 would have banned transition surgeries for minors. HB 1525 would have restricted trans healthcare for minors. HB 1346 would, among other provisions, have allowed school employees to disregard a student’s preferred name or pronouns. HB 1524 would have made it impossible to change your gender on your birth certificate. All these bills died in committee.
HB 1407 would protect parents from child-services involvement if they denied gender therapy to their child. It is heading to the Senate.
HB 1569 would deny state prisoners gender therapy. It passed to the Senate and is now in the Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee.
And under HB 1608, school children would find it much harder for school children to change their names or pronouns, even with parental consent. It passed on to the Senate and is now in the Senate Education and Career Development Committee.
This flurry of legislation represents nothing new, said Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, on Thursday, two days after she made a passionate speech on the Senate floor against SB 480. But it’s reached a “fever pitch,” she said.
“It's a group of adult legislators bullying, harassing and discriminating against children and parents of these children,” Yoder said.
Yoder, a mother of three, said she represents thousands of children and parents in her district, including trans youth and their families— “a very vulnerable population.”
“We don't perform surgery on trans minors in the state of Indiana. We don't do it,” Yoder said. She said the bill clearly targets trans people by making exceptions for things like circumcisions, rhinoplasties and breast reductions.
SB 480 co-author Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, repeatedly said on the Senate floor Tuesday that lawmakers have a moral, medical and legal obligation to protect kids from harm.
Sen. Andrea Hunley, D-Indianapolis, however, responded that parents’ rights and the safety of trans children are at stake.
“Parents do not choose pain for their children. Parents do not choose for their children to struggle in any way, whether that's struggling in school, whether that's struggling when they're taking their driver's exams, or whether they're struggling with their gender identity,” she said in the Senate Tuesday.
“Parents don't choose that for their kids because we don't want our children to feel pain, but parents work really hard to know what's best for their children. And sometimes we disagree with what parents believe is best.”
Only three Republicans—Sen. Ron Alting, R-Lafayette, Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, and Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Indianapolis—joined Democrats in voting against the bill, which passed 36-12.
Walker told The Statehouse File Thursday that if the bill only dealt with surgeries for transgender minors, then he would have voted for it because, after hearing committee testimony, it was “pretty evident” to him that those types of surgeries don’t happen for minors in Indiana anyway.
Walker agreed that the bill's real issue was in dealing with parental rights, saying it eliminates parents’ ability to consult their doctor and provide medical treatment that they believe is best for their child.
“I believe they have the right to consult their physician and determine the best course of medical action, and I don't believe that the government needs to be in the middle of that,” he said.
Yoder described the implications the bill might have on Indiana’s trans youth, 30% of whom attempt to take their own lives, she said. The Guardian put the number even higher, saying 50% of trans and non-binary youth in the U.S. experienced suicide ideation in 2022.
Yoder called gender therapies “life-saving care” and pointed out the “hypocrisy” of the Senate body saying at the beginning of the session that mental health legislation was a top priority.
“It's just a chipping away at people's rights,” Yoder said, “a chipping away at democracy, a chipping away at freedoms that we used to have, but now, slowly, they're being legislated away.”