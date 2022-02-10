RICHMOND — The community is invited to attend the drive-thru Healthy Aging Expo on Thursday, May 12.
The expo is free to attend, and the first 200 visitors will get a free lunch. Vendors will be set up tailgate style to share resources, including a resource bag with information about activities, programs and services for for older adults in Wayne County and beyond.
People can drive through the expo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kuhlman Center, 861 N. Salisbury Road, Richmond. Those attending should come in at the entrance on Northwest L Street.
The Healthy Aging Expo is presented by Reid Health Alliance Medicare, The Leland Legacy, Kicks96, 101.7 The Point and The Legend 95.3.
Those interested in sponsoring or setting up a tailgate at the expo should contact Angie Jenkins, outreach coordinator, at 765-759-1121 or ajenkins@lifestreaminc.org.
More information about this event is available at lifestreaminc.org/healthy-aging-expo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.