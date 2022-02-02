INDIANAPOLIS — State agency leaders urged Hoosiers to be cautious and cooperate with storm mitigation efforts due to the National Weather Service placing the entire state under an ice storm or winter storm warning.
“In my five years here, this is the first truly statewide weather event that has prompted us to have a response effort statewide,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.
Holcomb and other agency leaders urged Hoosiers to be cautious when driving and warned of overexertion when shoveling heavy snow. In case of a power outage, generators shouldn’t be brought inside the house, where it increases the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
For Hoosiers who must travel and skid on ice, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter advised drivers to stay in their cars and call for help, rather than getting out in possible whiteout conditions.
“If we get 12 to 14 inches of snow, we’re going to have a difficult time getting to you… so please keep that in mind as you make the decisions about getting out or staying home,” Carter said. “Remember, we’ll do anything to get to you but we’ve got to be able to and right now that is a huge concern for me.”
Drivers and those staying at home should stock on up on medicine, food and other supplies, possibly for the next three days and going into the weekend.
More than 1,500 employees with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be working 12-hour shifts, plowing and distributing 215,000 tons of salt and 1.5 million gallons of brine to de-ice roads and improve driving conditions.
Joe McGuinness, the commissioner of INDOT, said the rain made it difficult to pre-treat roads for ice, with the northern part of the state freezing before the southern half.
Because of the transition from snow to ice, northern Indiana could expect more snowfall while southern Indiana would experience more icy conditions after extensive rainfall froze. For central Indiana, that made evening commutes particularly dangerous on Wednesday.
“Highways will develop slick spots and the snow will stick,” McGuinness said. “The goal is to keep highways passable through the storm but motorists that must travel should expect to encounter snow and ice-covered roads.”
To preview their route, Hoosiers can visit trafficwise.org or download the INDOT app, where dashboard cameras on snowplows and traffic cameras offer real-time glimpses of road conditions.
