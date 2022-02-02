Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.