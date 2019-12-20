LYNN — An officer was injured after a gunman barricaded in a home in eastern Indiana opened fire on police Friday afternoon, authorities said Friday.
Sgt. Ron Galaviz of the Indiana State Police said an officer was hit by debris from a round fired at them, but the injuries were minor and that officer was being treated, according to WTHR, the newsgathering partner of The Herald Bulletin.
Officers were called to a home on West Church Street in Lynn around 3 p.m. Friday on a domestic situation, WTHR reported.
A female hostage was released later, according to several media reports.
A Randolph County SWAT team was dispatched to the town late Friday afternoon. Other counties’ SWAT members also responded.
According to Muncie’s Star Press, Jeff Stanley, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department’s chief deputy, said about 6:45 p.m. that authorities were “trying to make contact with the suspect using loud announcements and other techniques.”
The situation was ongoing as of 7 p.m. However, no gunshots had been fired for more than three hours, the Star Press reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.