INDIANAPOLIS — One day after Politico released a draft opinion indicating that the conservative majority of the United States Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, Hoosier politicians reacted along party lines – with Republicans celebrating and Democrats lamenting the loss of abortion access.
“Abortion is still safe and legal in Indiana, but (Monday) night’s leaked opinion makes it clear that our deepest fears are coming true: abortion access is at a crisis point," Rebecca Gibron, the CEO for the Planned Parenthood affiliate representing Indiana said in an email. "The consequences of the impending Supreme Court decision this summer could be swift and devastating for communities nationwide. What comes next is dangerous and will open the floodgates for states across the country to ban abortion.”
A 2019 Hoosier Survey from Ball State University found 17% of Hoosiers thought abortion should be illegal in all cases. Like most states, Hoosiers split along party lines on abortion, with Republicans supporting restrictions and Democrats advocating for access. In most cases, 29% of Hoosiers said abortion should be legal compared to 28% should it should be illegal in most cases.
Indiana doesn’t have a pre-Roe abortion ban nor does it have a “trigger law” activated by the reversal of the Roe v. Wade. State lawmakers would need to convene in Indianapolis to pass legislation restricting abortion access in the 2023 session or in a special session this summer.
Only Gov. Eric Holcomb can call a special session, at least until the Indiana Supreme Court weighs in on an unrelated case, but Holcomb didn’t respond to questions Tuesday about his plan.
“Before further commenting on a leaked draft document out of the Supreme Court, like the rest of the country, I’ll wait to review the official and final decision they release on the matter in the few weeks and months ahead,” Holcomb said in an email.
In March, 100 members of the General Assembly sent a letter to Holcomb requesting a special session in the event of a Roe v. Wade reversal. With supermajorities in both chambers, Republican leadership has enough votes to pass anti-abortion legislation.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, whose district includes Fort Wayne, repeated his call for Holcomb to convene a special session on Tuesday, saying he prayed for the reversal of Roe.
“The Supreme Court will finally have given a voice to the voiceless and to Hoosier voters and for the first time in 50 years, regular Americans will have a say in the most important moral and political issue of our time,” Banks said in a statement. “This could be the most important victory for protecting the unborn in American history.”
Supreme Court analysts anticipate the court will release its decision in June, meaning the General Assembly could meet over the summer.
“If the Politico report is true, and it bears out in the final ruling, this will be a monumentally historical moment… rather than judges handing down decisions about unborn life, Hoosiers will have the chance to come together to demonstrate our value for life and commitment that every person deserves to be born,” Mike Fichter, the president of Indiana Right to Life, said in a statement.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, noted the state’s high maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate, saying the draft decision was troubling.
“The result of losing 50 years of federal abortion protections means lawmakers and advocates at all levels of government must fight to maintain a woman’s right to choose,” GiaQuinta said in a statement. “We cannot go backwards, especially as a state with some of the most abysmal maternal and infant health outcomes.”
A Colorado study estimated that maternal mortality could increase by 21% overall and by 33% for Black women, who die at disproportionately higher rates in Indiana and the rest of the country. In 2019, the most recent year available, 60 women died in Indiana either during pregnancy or up to a year postpartum.