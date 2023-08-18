ANDERSON — Pendleton resident Kyle Hupfer has resigned as chairman of the Indiana Republican Party.
Hupfer on Friday informed members of the Indiana Republican State Committee of his intention to step down from his position effective upon the election of his successor.
He served in the position for 6½ years and through four election cycles, leading the party to supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature and dominant showings in many local elections across the state.
Hupfer’s resignation comes one day after Brad Chambers, the former Indiana Secretary of Commerce, announced he is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2024.
There has been speculation in recent weeks that Hupfer was going to play a role in Chambers' campaign.
“The Indiana Republican Party is strong. And I believe that if we continue to deliver results that matter, Hoosiers will continue to place their trust in us and elect and reelect Republicans long into the future,” Hupfer said in a press release.
Hupfer is an attorney at Taft Law in Indianapolis, where he specializes in "business law and provides counsel on various business and other legal issues, public policy matters, municipal finance, P3 projects, and strategic development," according to the Taft website.
In 2020 Hupfer served as campaign manager for Eric Holcomb’s successful run for governor. Hupfer lost a bid for a seat from the 37th District of the Indiana House to Democrat Scott Reske.
"Kyle Hupfer's tenure as chairman of the Indiana Republican Party has proudly been one for the record books,” Holcomb said in a press statement.
"When he assumed the role in 2017, many believed the Indiana Republican Party had reached its apex. Instead, Kyle pulled together and led a team that was able to defy the annual odds, helping elect and reelect Republicans at every level.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said Hupfer has served the party well, including helping secure a record number of financial donations.
“He has done an excellent and unbelievable job,” Willis said. “The party is strong and in good shape.”
Willis said he knows of three or four people interested in the leadership post who would be able to follow in Hupfer’s footsteps.
The person named as party chairman to succeed Hupfer will be on an interim basis until after the 2024 gubernatorial election.