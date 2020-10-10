LaGRANGE — At the age of 18, Laura Weaver cast her ballot for Bill Clinton in the 1992 election. But as her disability progressed and voting in-person became more difficult, Weaver qualified to vote absentee. She submitted her first mail-in ballot in 2008.
“I think the partisan discussion about the safety (of absentee voting) is ridiculous,” Weaver said, detailing how election officials verify each ballot with initials from party representatives, signature analysis and more. “How could each of those steps be faked?”
Unlike Weaver, most of the 4.7 million registered voters in Indiana won’t have the opportunity to vote absentee in the upcoming election. A majority of states have opened up absentee voting for the 2020 general election to an estimated three-quarters of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hoosier state is one of the few holdouts whose leaders declined to expand mail-in or absentee voting in the general election, instead relying on early voting and emphasizing polling location sanitation. The state did allow no-excuse absentee voting in the 2020 primary for the first time.
No empirical evidence of significant mail-in voting fraud exists, experts say, countering President Donald Trump’s attacks claiming the longstanding method is fraudulent.
But in an election that could be decided by just thousands of votes in select states during a time when millions of Americans have been infected or impacted by COVID-19, mail-in ballots will likely play a pivotal role in choosing the next president.
Elizabeth Bennion, a professor of American politics at Indiana University South Bend, said that political parties take cues from leaders of the ticket. Republican voters, she said, might be less inclined to trust mail-in ballots because of Trump’s skepticism.
“Similarly, at the state level, Gov. (Eric) Holcomb has been very clear about the fact that he enjoys voting in person,” Bennion said.
Indiana’s primary turnout decreased between 2016 and 2020, from 38% to just 24%, but the number of Hoosier using mail-in voting more than doubled from 306,000 to 640,000. Democrats had the biggest participation jump in absentee voting between the two elections, from 18% to 72%, while the Republican rate increased from 18% to 51%.
A CNHI analysis in eight states found Democratic voters used absentee voting more widely in Indiana. In some other Republican majority states, such as Georgia, conservative voters use mail-in more often.
Of the states analyzed, only Indiana declined to expand mail-in ballot excuses. Fear of the pandemic doesn’t qualify a voter to cast an absentee ballot, but voters 65 and older or those confined at home because of sickness or disability are eligible.
Still, voters might accidentally disqualify themselves by citing the pandemic in their application or by not signing and sealing their ballot’s envelope.
“The irony of this election cycle is that people who are trying to enfranchise voters by encouraging them to use that mailing option … could have the unintended effect of disenfranchising some of the same voters,” Bennion said. “Public education becomes more important than ever.”
The CNHI analysis also found that Indiana counties with higher median household incomes and large Black populations were slightly more likely to vote by mail than other counties. Older voters used mail-in voting at lower rates.
Though Democrats may use absentee ballots at a higher rate in Indiana, Bennion emphasized that numerous studies have concluded that voting by mail doesn’t provide an advantage to either major party.
“The fact that it’s more convenient generally helps Democrats … but the fact that it’s more difficult generally hurts Democrats, whose ballots are more likely to be rejected,” Bennion said. “So those factors seem to cancel each other out.”
Several groups pushed to allow all Hoosiers access to absentee ballots unsuccessfully before a judge dismissed a lawsuit Oct. 6.
Another federal judge extended the due date for absentee ballots from noon on Election Day to Nov. 13, 10 days later, provided ballots are postmarked by Election Day. However, the 7th Circuit Appeals Court on Thursday issued a temporary stay of the 10-day ballot-receipt injunction after a request by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. The court will now reconsider the injunction.
Attorney General Curtis Hill asked a federal appeals court to stay a district court injunction requiring election officials to count mail-in ballots received after the state’s deadline of noon on Election Day. The court, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, immediately granted an administrative stay of the district court’s injunction to remain in effect until it considers the state’s motion.
