INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is going after the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates with three lawsuits.
Indiana is on track for three lawsuits this week against the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The number of multistate attorney general lawsuits has dramatically increased from 1980 to 2010, according to a study done by Dr. Paul Nolettee, associate professor and chair of the political science department at Marquette University. The vaccine mandate triggered a chain reaction of lawsuits from 14 states’ attorneys general, including Indiana’s Todd Rokita.
The Biden administration released the new mandate Nov. 4.The rules apply to businesses with 100 or more employees. The companies have until Jan. 4 to make sure their workers have received their shots necessary to be vaccinated. Unvaccinated workers must start wearing masks by Dec. 5 and give negative test results to their employers weekly starting with the Jan. 4 deadline.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, like Rokita, has publicly disagreed with the mandate. Holcomb announced in a statement Nov. 4 that he has directed the Indiana Department of Labor to work with Rokita on lawsuits challenging the federal government.
“While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce,” he said.
Holcomb’s office declined further comment.
Rokita announced three lawsuits that the Indiana government will be filing in a news conference Nov. 4.
The first lawsuit will object to the mandate requiring people who work for the government to be vaccinated. The second will oppose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate, which requires employees who work for a company with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated.
And the third lawsuit rejects the vaccine mandate for those who work in nursing homes, hospitals or any business that receives money from Medicare and Medicaid.
Rokita did not return an email to The Statehouse File requesting further comment but was quoted in U.S. News & World Report: “It’s egregious and insidious that we use something in a law that was meant to protect workers at the workplace — from dangerous toxicities and from other directly unsafe situations — to use it in this fashion to cover something that is a much bigger part of our lives.”
Indiana is one of four states going against the Biden administration. Dr. Randall Smith, professor and chair of the political science department at Franklin College, says the number of states filing lawsuits is historically unusual, but it is becoming more common with the great divide in politics in the United States right now. He said that because the Republican Party has no legislative way to reject the mandate, it is turning to the courts.
When Congress delegated certain authorities to the executive branch to make determinations for safety requirements, however, it was given the force of federal law.
“So if this were a case where it was just the idea of the administration making an overreach, then presumably Congress should have stopped them,” Smith said. “I have a hard time seeing how the courts are going to find in the state of Indiana’s favor there.”
The Indiana Democratic Party made a statement supporting the Biden administration’s mandate.
“Hoosiers are right. It is their freedom and choice to receive a lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. It’s also the responsibility of state and federal government leaders to help Hoosier families put the pandemic behind us,” said Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.