Caroline Patrick will serve as the new director of Indiana Grown, which promotes locally produced food from Hoosier farmers to consumers under the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
Though Indiana has over 57,500 farms and spends $16 billion annually on food, less than 10% of that food comes from within the state.
Patrick will connect the program’s 2,000 members to new opportunities to sell at local markets, educating consumers and meeting with statewide officials to implement the program.
The appointment was announced last week.
Previously, Patrick was director of food nutrition at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis, where she opened a bistro featuring local, fresh ingredients from nearby farmers. Patrick has a culinary arts degree from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.
“I am thrilled to take on the role of director for Indiana Grown. This program is near and dear to my heart, and I have tried to source local and shop local for years in my previous roles,” she said in a release.
“I am looking forward to connecting with members and encouraging entrepreneurship, awareness and expansion for local businesses in our great state.”
Learn more about the program at indianagrown.org.