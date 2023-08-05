Just hours before the United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Lawrence Langer found himself lying on top of the 9,700-pound explosive taking a nap.
It was Aug. 6, 1945, and the Indiana University physicist was in charge of the final assembly of the bomb nicknamed “Little Boy” on the Pacific Island of Tinian. The weapon had been transported to the island by the U.S.S. Indianapolis.
As military troops and personnel went to dinner that evening, Langer didn’t feel safe leaving a bomb with 22 million pounds of explosive power alone with only security guards. He volunteered to stay with it while everyone ate.
“I just stretched out and, by gosh, I fell asleep,” Langer said in a 1982 interview for an oral history project at IU. “I guess I’m the only person in the world who ever fell asleep on top of an atomic bomb.”
FROM IU TO LOS ALAMOS
Langer, who was born in New York City but lived most of his life in Indiana while working at IU, is just one Hoosier connection to the most notorious bomb project in history.
The event has gained renewed attention this summer with the critical success of the movie “Oppenheimer.” The film released last month tells the story of the famous physicist who led the top-secret Manhattan Project and its clandestine lab in Los Alamos, New Mexico, in a rush to create the bomb before the Nazis.
Langer ended up at the lab in early 1943 after J. Robert Oppenheimer convinced him that developing the weapon was more important to the war effort than the submarine sonar research he was doing at the time.
After touring Los Alamos, Langer recalled Oppenheimer telling him they had a 50-50 chance of “getting something done,” but didn’t yet tell him it was the creation of an atomic bomb.
“He said, ‘Even if we don’t get it done in time for this war effort, I think we will be successful, and in that case, I think there will be no more wars,’” Langer recounted.
He received a full briefing of the project when he officially signed on months later.
Before Langer arrived at Los Alamos, another IU physicist was already at the site working with the project’s top brass, including Oppenheimer and Enrico Fermi, a Nobel Prize recipient who created the first nuclear chain reactor in Chicago in 1942.
A HOOSIER AND THE A-BOMB
Emil Konopinski was born in Michigan City and ended up working with Langer at IU when both joined the startup physics-research program at the university in 1938.
In 1941, Konopinski received a mysterious phone call from a University of Chicago physicist asking him to visit. When he arrived, Konopinski was recruited to work with Fermi to develop the nuclear reactor, located under the university’s football field.
A scene in the movie shows Oppenheimer visiting the scientists and reactors underneath the stadium, but the IU professor isn’t mentioned by name.
That year, Konopinski traveled to Chicago by train a few times a week while still teaching at IU. He soon was pressured to join the Manhattan Project full time.
As the bomb developed, some theorized the explosion would create an unstoppable chain reaction that would destroy the entire planet. A pivotal scene in the movie depicts Oppenheimer discussing that theory with Albert Einstein.
One of Konopinski’s most notable contributions to the project was mathematically demonstrating that the chance of global annihilation was all but zero, according to James Stemm, curator at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.
“It’d be kind of counterproductive if you set off the bomb and accidentally the whole planet blows up,” Stemm said. “They did a big study and said, ‘Yes, the chance of that happening is so minuscule as to be impossible.’”
Langer and Konopinski ended up working together at Los Alamos for the next two years and even played in the same poker group, which also included Fermi and other Nobel Prize winners.
“As a matter of fact, I beat Fermi in chess,” Konopinski recalled during a 1982 interview. “But he could beat me in physics, hands down.”
Langer joked his greatest achievement during the project was beating Fermi in tennis.
TOP-SECRET SECURITY
Unbeknownst to both physicists, another Hoosier was also working nearby, but not on the bomb.
Pvt. Albert Silks, from Fort Wayne, had been recruited to serve on the Army’s security detail at Los Alamos, protecting the weapon and the scientists working on its development.
After enlisting, Silks was sent to training and then given a top-secret assignment. He didn’t learn about the position until he got off the train in Sante Fe, New Mexico, where he was told he was now part of the Manhattan Project.
Silks lived in primitive barracks, with no running water and only a potbelly stove for heat. He often stood guard in one of the towers at the corner of the base. Strict health and safety measures were taken to ensure troops weren’t harmed by the radiation at the site.
“I had to be decontaminated in a shower with special soap at the end of each shift, even if I just patrolled through the halls of a building,” he said in a 2015 interview with Indiana author Kayleen Reusser.
Silks was eventually transferred to Sandia Base located near Albuquerque for patrol duty and was discharged in July 1947. Returning to Fort Wayne, he eventually married and worked for the postal service.
‘NUCLEAR WAR IS INTOLERABLE’
By that time, both Konopinski and Langer had also returned to their posts at IU. Their involvement in the Manhattan Project led to unique opportunities and encounters the rest of their careers.
Langer became chairman of the IU physics department in 1965 and helped oversee its cyclotron facility and nuclear theory center. He retired in 1979 and died in 2000.
After the war, Konopinski continued to work on the hydrogen bomb program at Los Alamos. His name is listed on the first patent for the weapon, along with Oppenheimer. He later served as a consultant for future bomb-development programs.
The Hoosier also served on a proposal review board of the National Science Foundation before retiring in 1977 from IU. He died in Bloomington in 1990.
Today, their reputation still lives on at the campus. Mark Gebhard, the historian of the university’s physics program, said he met them both and called them “the real deal.”
“Hard smoking, hard drinking and hard thinking,” Gebhard said. “Langer did not speak much about his contribution to the war effort, but it was known he did not think such weapons should be used again.”
Today, the creation and detonation of the world’s first atomic bomb remains deeply controversial. But Langer and Konopinski both believed that dropping the explosives on Japan decisively ended the war and ultimately saved more lives compared to a drawn-out land invasion.
In the end, both physicists argued that the specter of atomic weapons, and their potential to annihilate cities and civilizations, has led to fewer wars and, so far, deterred World War III from happening.
“For a while, it was fashionable to build bomb shelters,” Langer said. “But suppose you survive. What would you come out to? A bunch of dead people and a bunch of radioactivity which would overcome you in very short order.
“The kids these days have to be reminded that a nuclear war is intolerable.”