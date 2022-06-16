INDIANAPOLIS — The Accelerating Microelectronics Production and Development (AMPD) task force has been launched to help solve the global chip shortage.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announced the launch of the task force at the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit on May 27.
Semiconductors are devices that conduct electricity in computer chips. They are used to power cars, smartphones, TVs, laptops and more. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a semiconductor shortage, and AMPD has been created in hopes of making Indiana the leading state in the semiconductor industry. The task force has been received $2.7 million in state funding so it can try to attract well-established semiconductor companies.
“Indiana has a deep, advanced manufacturing DNA and [should] capitalize on this important industry of the future,” said Brad Chambers, Indiana's secretary of commerce, in a press release.
Chambers and Jimmy Costa, senior vice president of innovation and semiconductor strategy for the IEDC, will lead the task force. Other members include CEOs, professors and company presidents.