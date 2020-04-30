INDIANAPOLIS — The Commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development announced Thursday that Hoosiers who refused to return to work following pandemic layoffs because of “generalized fear” related to the coronavirus would be ineligible for unemployment benefits.
“Not returning to work when there’s available work could be considered a refusal to work and potentially disqualify claimants from receiving unemployment benefits,” Fred Payne, the commissioner, said. “Generalized fear of the virus itself would likely result in benefits being denied as a work refusal.”
Payne said Hoosiers claiming their employers hadn’t made appropriate workplace accommodations would be investigated and considered in “determining a refusal-to-work claim.”
He didn’t answer direct questions about whether workers could consider poor health or risk factors of household members as reasons to refuse to return to work.
An additional 57,397 Hoosiers filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number of Hoosiers seeking unemployment benefits to over 569,000. The Department of Workforce Development, which oversees unemployment benefits, has made over 1.3 million payments for unemployment claims to Hoosiers, according to the state.
According to data from workforce development, 95,334 fewer Hoosiers were employed in March 2020 than in March 2019, representing a 2.9% decline in employment.
At least $732 million came from state coffers while the federal stimulus package paid $502 million. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act pays an additional $600 on top of state benefits, which average $300 per week. The maximum state benefit is $390 a week.
The CARES Act expanded the pool of Hoosiers eligible for unemployment to include self-contractors, gig economy employees and the self-employed. Payne said more than 65,000 had applied under that category but payments won’t begin until May 8.
Hoosiers online have voiced their concerns about delayed payments and long call times.
“If (someone) is eligible (they) will get paid eventually,” Payne said. “However, the specific reasons could hinge upon whether or not there’s information needed from an employer or whether or not the form was filled correctly. … There are a variety of reasons.”
Payne didn’t answer questions about the number of people backlogged in the workforce development system or how many Hoosiers had been denied benefits. To reduce call time and payment delays, Payne said, more staff would need to be hired and trained. He added that about 85% of claims were automatically processed by the system.
“We know that we need to continue to improve our system to make sure that we’re paying people better,” Payne said.
He also talked about a General Motors virtual hiring event for a plant in Kokomo, where Gov. Eric Holcomb and Vice President Mike Pence visited Thursday with workers pivoting to ventilator production. The plant has more than 1,000 openings for full- and part-time positions. More information is available at indianacareerconnect.com.
“When we get to the other side, there’s going to be some new jobs,” Holcomb said. “My message to Indiana is, ‘We occupied the high ground going into this, and we seek to take it back coming out of this.’ We’ve got to do it safely, but that requires every single Hoosiers that has the ability to work.”
Editor's note: The original version of this article has been corrected to report that The Department of Workforce Development (DWD), which oversees unemployment benefits, has made over 1.3 million payments for unemployment claims to Hoosiers. Also, it has been corrected to report that the federal stimulus package paid $502 million toward Indiana unemployment claims. The original article has also been modified to clarify employment statistical changes from March 2019 to March 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.