ANDERSON — A national not for profit organization has rated Indiana the worst in the nation when it comes to campaign finance reporting.
The Coalition for Integrity recently released its first study of campaign finance laws in all 50 states and Washington D.C.
The study looked at the scope, independence and powers of state agencies which regulate campaign finance, as well as each state’s laws on disclosure of campaign contributions, transparency and political advertisements.
Indiana ranks last in the nation, according to the study.
"Indiana’s lack of transparency and oversight of campaign finance leaves politicians susceptible to influence by private interests and less attentive to the needs of their constituents,” Shruti Shah, president of the Coalition for Integrity, said in a press release.
“Indiana needs to improve its campaign finance laws,” he said. “The most obvious area of improvement would be limiting the amount of campaign contributions to individual candidates and political parties and establishing coordination laws. Equally as important, the state needs to require disclosure by independent expenditure committees of their donors both prior to and after elections.”
The study noted that although the Indiana Election Commission has the authority to conduct investigations, hold hearings open to the public and issue subpoenas, the legal framework is minimal.
“Indiana has no limit on the amount of campaign contributions from individuals and PACS (Political Action Committee) to candidates or political parties,” the study stated. “It does not prohibit coordination between independent spenders and candidates.”
The study found no state had a perfect score but the states of Washington, California and Maine obtained the highest rating.
South Dakota and Utah joined Indiana at the bottom of the rankings.
“The State Campaign Finance Index showcases the wide variation in state campaign finance laws across the country and highlights the gaps that continue to exist,” Shah said.