INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate on Tuesday passed a bill designed to address the removal of a township trustee partway through their elected term.
It was one of dozens of bills passed as both chambers of the Indiana legislature passed the halfway point of the 2022 legislative session.
“In some cases, like any other elected officials, there (are) times when there is an elected official that’s not doing their duties properly and that could cause a big problem,” Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said. “If these duties are not performed (by the trustee), then there’s no budget or levy for the next year. Things are not getting done.”
Niemeyer described a process where the township board creates a resolution that goes before the county’s commissioners and county council. If all three entities agree on the resolution, the issue goes before a judge — with public hearings at each step.
“I’m a big proponent of township government. I came from there. It’s the closest government to the people,” Niemeyer said.
Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said the bill further eroded township government, asking for fellow senators to “stop the train.”
“Here’s the train, moving down the tracks one step further,” Taylor, the Senate Minority Leader, said. “Where does the train stop? I hope it stops right here.”
Lafayette Republican Sen. Ron Alting, a co-author of the bill, pushed back, saying the only way to remove a trustee now was mental incompetency.
The bill passed 36-12.
