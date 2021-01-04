INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA will announce Monday that the entirety of March Madness will happen in the Indianapolis area this year, according to a report from the Indiana Business Journal.
The source, who spoke to IBJ on condition of anonymity, said the Indianapolis-based NCAA is expected to share details of its deal to bring the Division I men's basketball tournament to the city on Monday afternoon. IBJ reports "the 67-game tournament will be held at venues across central Indiana in March and April."
The NCAA announced late in 2020 that it would not hold the early rounds of the tourney at multiple sites due to health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Final Four was previously planned to be held in Indianapolis.
No details about what the tournament would look like and whether fans will be present were immediately available.
The 2020 edition of the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.