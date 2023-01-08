BERNE — The town of Berne doesn’t have a Walmart or movie theater.
Instead, the small community of 4,200 in Adams County has a replica of the clock tower in Berne, Switzerland, standing at the corner of its main intersection that celebrates its Swiss heritage.
The town surrounded by Amish settlements and cornfields isn’t what anyone would consider an urban center.
“I mean, we have three stoplights,” Clerk-Treasurer Gwen Maller pointed out.
But for decades, that’s just how the U.S. Census Bureau classified the community. Cities with at least 50,000 residents were considered urban areas, and towns with at least 2,500 — a threshold that had been around since 1910 — were defined as urban clusters.
Even so, no one in Berne thinks they live in an urban area, Maller explained, or even knew how the bureau was classifying the town.
“I'd say a rural community might fit us better than urban,” she said.
Last month, the Census Bureau agreed. In one of its most significant classification changes in decades, the agency doubled the minimum population to 5,000 people for an area to be considered urban.
A place is also considered urban if it has at least 2,000 housing units, based on the calculation that the average household has 2.5 people. The long-standing distinction between an urbanized area and an urban cluster was also eliminated.
The change means 36 towns and communities in Indiana are now considered rural for the first time in decades, despite their populations generally remaining steady. Nationally, more than 1,300 small cities, towns and villages were switched to a rural classification.
SMALL BUT SIGNIFICANT
The reclassification is something few have noticed, including many of the Indiana towns effected by the change. But the new definition has real consequences, according to Carol Rogers, director of the Indiana Business Research Center and the governor’s census liaison.
“It's one of those things that are often only paid attention to by census geeks and demographers like me, but it's going to affect money streams,” she said.
That’s because how a town is defined determines the kinds of federal funding it is eligible to receive, including money for health care, education and housing. Areas considered urban receive more transportation money, while rural towns have more access to federal grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The federal government does not have a standard definition of urban or rural, so the Census Bureau’s classification often provides a baseline to determine funding eligibility.
For many of the Indiana towns and cities now considered rural, the change could grant access to more federal dollars and ultimately be a net positive, Rogers explained.
“I think it either will wind up balancing out, or it could be that they see a benefit in terms of being able to apply for federal monies that will help them as a newly defined rural area,” she said.
The Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance identifies 55 programs targeted specifically for rural communities that distributed $30.7 billion in fiscal year 2016. Nearly all that money came from the USDA.
Clerk-Treasurer Maller noted Berne doesn’t directly receive any federal dollars for transportation, but does receive some USDA funding. Most state programs distributing money already considered the town to be rural. Now, the federal change officially classifying Berne as rural could bring even more dollars.
INCREASING INEQUALITY
But the new designation might not be as big of a boon as expected, according to Emily Wornell Seregow, a research assistant professor in the Indiana Communities Institute at Ball State University.
That’s because many USDA programs don’t use the Census Bureau’s definition of rural. In fact, the department uses 13 different definitions depending on the program, Seregow explained. That means many towns now considered rural by the Census Bureau were already receiving USDA funding.
“They might have access to more funding from the USDA through a couple of the programs, but largely, they already had access to a lot of those things,” she said.
Towns must also consider the fact that many of those programs operate through competitive grants and often require matching dollars from the community. For small towns, those matching funds can be prohibitive and create a financial burden, Seregow argued.
That’s not an issue in urban areas, which often automatically receive payouts for infrastructure or transportation improvements and don’t have to offer up matching funds.
“That might have some negative impacts on some of these smaller places,” she said. “It's one of those things that really increases inequality between rural communities.”
RETHINKING RURAL
Doubling the population threshold to be considered urban marks an historic change at the Census Bureau. So does using housing stock to determine a towns urban status.
Housing density provides a more direct measure of the developed landscape, according to Michael Ratcliffe with the U.S. Census Bureau Geography Division. The number of individuals in housing units can change over time, he explained, but the presence of housing on the landscape remains more stable.
Having two standards for defining an urban area better represents places such as seasonal or second-home communities that are densely developed but have a lower population on Census Day, which is April 1. Areas that have higher than average people per housing unit ratios can qualify based on population.
Including housing in the definition is an appropriate shift and better represents which communities are growing, according to census liaison Rogers.
“It really does make sense in terms of helping you to think about this urban-rural divide a little bit differently,” she said. “I think it's kind of a clever way for the Census Bureau to get us to think a little bit differently, especially with housing being a challenge in many communities.”
However, using housing to define urban areas may be problematic for cities and towns that are shedding residents and quickly losing population, Seregow noted. Those areas may have a lot of houses, but many of them could be vacant, creating a false picture and inaccurate definition of the community.
Regardless, Rogers and Seregow agree it was high time for the Census Bureau to redefine what constitutes an urban area after using what many saw as an unreasonably low population standard.
One thing is certain: How the Census Bureau defines a town doesn’t much matter in how the town defines itself.
“Is this going to somehow change the identity of these towns? I don't think so,” Rogers said. “Many of these communities think of themselves as small towns. But not being defined as urban by the government and having greater access to money designated to rural areas could wind up being a boon.”