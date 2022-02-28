INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials said one of its officers is in "serious but stable condition" after being shot in Fountain Square on Sunday night. The suspect is in serious condition, according to IMPD.
Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to a traffic accident in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue, near Shelby and Prospect streets in Fountain Square. It came shortly after someone called about a person with the same description exposing himself in the area.
While responding to the accident, two officers came across a car matching the description of that in the 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, which is four blocks south from where the traffic accident happened. Police said the driver also matched the description of the person exposing himself.
The officers got out of their police car but said the suspect ran from them. Officers ran after him and, in an alley north of Woodlawn Avenue, the suspect and one of the officers shot at each other. A one-year officer who was in field training was shot.
An Indianapolis fire truck took the officer to Eskenazi Hospital, where soon after their arrival, a large police presence could be seen lining the road outside the hospital.
Police later confirmed the officer was in "serious but stable condition." The officer's identity is also being withheld at this time.
Around 11:15 p.m., IMPD said the suspect was located in the area of 900 Dawson Street, and a gun was found nearby. The suspect had been shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has most recently been upgraded to serious condition.
IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley said that several streets will be blocked off for a few more hours while IMPD's critical incident response team investigates.
Foley explained officers are trained to be prepared for rapidly evolving situations like Sunday night's.
"I think what we saw with Aaron Allan, whose killer was convicted last week, something as simple as a traffic accident can result in shots fired and officers being killed," Foley said. "We never know what's going to happen, show up to a report of an accident and at some point, there's an exchange of gunfire."
Despite the fear that many officers faced Sunday night, Foley said to look around and to notice all the officers who continue showing up to serve the city.
"I think what we've seen is that all of our officers, one officer was shot, possibly multiple officers were shot at and everybody else is here," Foley said. "They're still taking [calls] ... They're still serving the community of Indianapolis and, despite the adversity that our officers in this community have faced in the last year or more, our officers are still showing up every day, serving the community and putting their lives at risk, just like what happened tonight to make the community safe."
The officers involved in the chase and shooting were wearing bodycams, and IMPD is promising a full investigation into the shooting.
The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol following an officer-involved shooting.
After news of the shooting broke, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett took to social media to offer his prayers to the officer, the officer's loved ones and the entire IMPD family.
"In the face of danger, the officers of [IMPD] put their lives on the line to keep our community safe. Tonight we bear witness to that selfless action. Our prayers are with the officer shot, his loved ones, and the entire IMPD family," the tweet read.
IMPD is asking anyone in the area with surveillance or doorbell cameras to check their footage. If you see anything suspicious or have any information about this incident, IMPD is asking you to contact Detective Sergeant Leslie Vanbuskirk at 317-327-3475 or by email at Leslie.Vanbuskirk@indy.gov. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.
