The slate of 22 tornadoes that tore across Indiana on March 31 was the fifth largest outbreak in Indiana history.
The storms led to the first time in more than a decade that different tornadoes killed multiple Hoosiers.
Those kinds of events used to be extremely rare in Indiana and across the Midwest.
But not anymore, according to Melissa Widhalm, associate director at Purdue University’s Midwestern Regional Climate Center.
“They've now confirmed over 113 tornadoes nationally from that outbreak on March 31,” she said. “That's just wild – and scary. The scariest part is we're seeing these large outbreaks happening with more frequency than they used to happen.”
The numbers tell the story.
Before 1980, there were on average 3.5 days in the U.S. with 16 or more tornadoes. Since 2000, that number has doubled to seven days. Before 1990, most years had no days of 32 or more tornadoes. Since 2001, those large-scale outbreaks have occurred every year except 2016 and 2018, according to two peer-reviewed studies.
“This is something people really need to pay attention to,” Widhalm said. “Our chances of getting a large tornado outbreak is increasing.”
That’s especially true in Indiana. Out of the six largest tornado outbreaks recorded in the state, five have happened since 2000, including the March event. The top tornado day occurred in 1990, when 37 twisters touched down.
With the uptick happening in the last two decades, it raises the question: Is climate change causing the increase?
The short answer: Scientists don’t know.
That’s because the historical record on tornado occurrences isn’t entirely reliable before Doppler radar became widespread in the 1990s, according to Kimberly Hoogewind, a researcher at the National Severe Storms Laboratory operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Before that, the record is mostly based on first-person reports, she said, so determining verifiable trends over the last 70 years or so is difficult.
“This is a really tricky question,” said the Purdue University Ph.D. graduate. “Using the tornado record is really hard. There's still just a little bit too much uncertainty to say anything specific.”
However, projections on how climate change will impact future weather trends indicate the conditions needed for severe storms, like increased moisture that create atmospheric instability, will be more common, Hoogewind explained.
Parsing out whether those storms would be more likely to cause tornadoes, though, is still a question mark, she said. Some research even suggests warming weather could actually dimmish the chances of a tornado forming out of severe weather.
“We're starting to see some trends come out, but they really have not emerged out of the noise just yet,” she said.
But other research strongly indicates another alarming trend: more offseason tornadoes occurring as the climate warms, according to Widhalm.
“We're seeing projections that we could be experiencing an increase in that tornado activity at the time of year when people are least expecting it,” the Purdue director said.
Pair that with the increasing number of large outbreak days, and the chance for a large offseason tornado event catching Hoosiers off guard could be a serious safety risk, she explained.
In that light, determining whether climate change is causing that increased risk becomes secondary to ensuring local and state emergency responders are equipped for what might come.
“Are we prepared to deal with an outbreak at a time of the year when maybe we wouldn't otherwise be paying attention to it?” Wildhalm said. “It's really a matter of public safety. It all goes back to getting people aware and getting people prepared.”