State Police seeks
recruits for Capitol
The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is now accepting applications.
Interested applicants may obtain more information at https://bit.ly/32Ypfxq. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information about additional career opportunities with ISP.
To meet basic eligibility requirements for a Capitol police officer, you must:
- be a U.S. citizen.
- be at least 21 when appointed as an employee, which will be Aug. 12, 2022
- have vision correctable to 20/50 in both eyes
- possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile
- have a high school diploma or general equivalency diploma
Applications must be received online by 11:59 pm (EDT) Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.
The academy begins Monday, May 2, 2022. The starting annual salary for a probationary Capitol police officer is $45,387. ISP's Capitol Police Section also offers a health care plan with medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage for current and retired employees and their families.
The state maintains short-term and long-term disability plans for full-time employees after six months of continuous employment. And Capitol officers are automatically enrolled in the Public Employees Retirement Fund, which the state contributes to.
Those interested in beginning a rewarding career as a Capitol police officer may apply online at https://bit.ly/336sXVt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.