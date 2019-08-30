BLOOMINGTON — The number of children in need of services cases in Monroe County seems to be declining, according to court officials.
“We’re sort of returning closer to what we were before we had the opioid epidemic,” Monroe Circuit Court Judge Stephen Galvin said Tuesday. “We’re actually coming down closer to those numbers.”
Children in need of services cases, sometimes referred to as CHINS cases, involve people age 18 and younger. They frequently have been neglected or abused and are often separated from their parents.
The children involved in this type of cases can be assigned a court-appointed special advocate or CASA, as the numbers would allow, who advocate for the children as they move through the court system. In addition, they can also be placed with a relative or an unrelated person while litigation is ongoing.
Speaking to Monroe County Council members Tuesday about 2020 funding for the local CASA program, Galvin said at one time he had almost 500 CHINS cases open at once. When the opioid crisis started to severely impact the community about two to three years ago, he saw the number of CHINS cases spike.
Galvin recalled the caseload growing so much that the circuit court recruited another judge to assist him in handling it all.
“No program could take having their numbers double and be able to have a CASA for every child when that happened,” Galvin said. “But our CASA program weathered the storm. They’ve been outstanding.”
Galvin said the apparent decline in CHINS cases is not only being observed in Monroe County. He said his conversations with other judges around the state seem to indicate that most counties are seeing a decrease in the total number of CHINS cases.
Possible reasons for this, Galvin said, could be that more people are getting access to better treatment and efforts to destigmatize people suffering with a drug addiction are having a positive effect.
In addition, Galvin said the Indiana Department of Child Services is filing fewer cases, which he thinks is due to policy changes at the state agency. He said the department is able to intervene informally and address issues before they gets to a point where court intervention is needed.
Council members also discussed other aspects of the proposed 2020 courts budget on Tuesday, such as covering the costs of needed electronic monitoring and drug testing using public safety local income tax dollars and shifting more of the expenses related to the system away from user-fee supported funds that are no longer generating enough revenue to cover costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.