KOKOMO — The Kokomo City Plan Commission voted unanimously this week to give multiple approvals for the downtown hotel and conference center and the east side’s Championship Park complex.
Members approved a vital development plan for the hotel and conference center initiative, which will bring a six-story, 121-room Hilton Garden Inn and a conference center. The two will be connected by a second-story bridge.
News broke in October that Envoy Companies had signed on to develop the hotel and conference center, along with a parking garage slated to be built across Superior Street from the project.
The 189-space, four-level parking garage, which will also contain 2,200 square feet of retail space, received development plan approval last month.
Envoy is the third developer to be publicly attached to the large-scale, multi-million-dollar development since its initial announcement in July 2018. The project is now expected to open near the end of 2021.
The project also emerged at a Howard County Council meeting Friday, when economic development officials received approval from council members to spend $1.9 million in innkeeper’s tax revenue held by the Howard County Convention, Visitors & Tourism Commission.
The conference center in total will cost about $11.3 million; Kokomo and Howard County’s governments have also committed funding mechanisms to the project.
“In this community, we do have quality meeting facilities, we have quality lodging facilities, but nowhere currently do we have those combined,” said Charlie Sparks, president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance.
“And if we’re going to compete for conference business, we just have to have an asset that combines both meeting facilities and lodging facilities. So that’s really what’s driving this development.”
Sherry Matlock, manager of the visitors bureau, presented findings from a “preliminary economic impact forecast” showing that a two-day conference with about 200 attendees once a week during the year would bring an annual economic impact of $3.3 million.
“The estimate of visitor spending per attendee would be an estimate of $241, and that visitor spending includes not only their hotel, food and beverage, museum admissions, entertainment, gas in their car, transportation, those types of activities in our community that visitors spend money on,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.