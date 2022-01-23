ANDERSON — Legislation to increase the value of estates that could be distributed when a person dies has passed the Indiana Senate.
The legislation to change the probate procedures was authored, as promised, by State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson.
The bill increases the amount that can be distributed by affidavit to $100,000 from $50,000 if passed by the General Assembly.
“This bill provides a quicker and more efficient way for our state to distribute estates to beneficiaries,” Lanane said in a news release. “The last time we defined these limitations was over a decade ago, in 2006.
“It’s past time we took another look at this,” he said. “Losing a loved one is already a deeply complicated and emotional event. The aim of this bill was to make the distribution of assets to beneficiaries a simpler and less costly process.”
He previously said small estates currently are only allowed to transfer up to $50,000 without going through the probate process.
“It takes six months to a year to go through the probate process and can cost thousands of dollars in legal fees,” Lanane said.
He recommended an increase to $75,000, but the final bill raised the limit to $100,000 based on a study committee’s recommendation.
“It will help people get their assets sooner,” Lanane said.
“I was very glad to see this bill pass out of the Senate chamber. I appreciate the support from the members of the Judiciary Committee and my colleagues in the Senate and sincerely hope this common-sense legislation finds its way through the House.”
