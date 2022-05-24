INDIANAPOLIS — Abby Allen has a hard time picking her favorite sport, rattling off all the ones she’s tried: tennis, golf, basketball, soccer, rock climbing and baseball.
“Soccer used to be my absolute favorite sport – I was goalie of the month once,” Allen, an Indianapolis senior high school student, said. “I enjoy sports and I enjoy being who I am, which is something I’m not able to do a lot because of my parents.”
Allen, an 18-year-old transgender girl, played with other nonconforming children at the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday sporting her platform boots and sparkly red dress. She posts about music on her YouTube channel and listens to soundtracks from games like Uncharted and Undertale.
“It’s hard to describe myself because that all just depends on the day, right? I’m a musician, which I can do pretty much wherever… but I don’t always get to wear dresses and skirts,” Allen said.
Dozens of LGBTQ+ people gathered at the Statehouse Tuesday to “Let Kids Play,” holding a rally to push lawmakers to uphold Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of a bill that would have barred girls like Allen from playing on women’s teams.
Both the Senate and House overwhelmingly voted to override Holcomb’s veto during a technical corrections session on Tuesday, with the House voting 67-28 and the Senate voting 32-15. Three House Republicans and four Senate Republicans voted against the legislation. Just one Democrat in the House voted for the bill.
Sen Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, defended the vote, saying his caucus felt that the bill was appropriate and he believed transgender participation in sports had the “potential to grow in the future.”
“As parents, we want to make sure that young ladies are able to compete in sports with young ladies and that biological boys compete with biological boys,” Bray said. “That’s really what it comes down to.”
Responding to the ACLU’s promise to sue the state, House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said his caucus also felt good about the vote. Specifically, he said he wasn’t concerned about discrimination violations, since the bill targeted only transgender women and not transgender men.
“(The) Attorney General, I understand, feels good about defending this if there is court action and we believe it’s the right public policy for Indiana,” Huston said.
Bill sponsor Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, identified just one instance in which a transgender girl tried to play for her school’s athletic team, which the Indiana High School Athletic Association resolved using its decades-old process.
“This bill claimed to solve a problem of ‘fairness’ in school sports in Indiana that didn’t exist, but its negative impacts on the mental health and well-being of trans and nonbinary youth… are very real,” said Sam Ames, the director of advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project.
More than half of transgender and nonbinary youth seriously considered attempting suicide in 2020, according to a survey released by The Trevor Project. Transgender youth reported that their mental health greatly improved when others acknowledged their pronouns or if they were allowed into spaces that affirmed their gender identity.
LGBTQ youth considering harming themselves can call or text The Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386.
“No matter what happens, the ACLU isn’t done today,” Kit Malone, an advocacy strategist with the nonprofit, said. “It’s not over – not with one vote.”