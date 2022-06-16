INDIANAPOLIS—The global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly recently announced it will be investing $2.1 billion in two new manufacturing sites, creating up to 500 new jobs in central Indiana.
These sites, which Lilly has proposed to be in Lebanon, Indiana, will increase its manufacturing capacity for active ingredients and new therapeutic treatments.
“For nearly 150 years, Lilly’s operations in Indiana and our continued commitments in the state have enabled us to develop and deliver innovative and life-changing medicines for patients,” said Lilly CEO and chair Dave Ricks. He was joined by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers at the Statehouse announcement late last month.
Lilly currently employs 10,400 Hoosiers and 36,000 people worldwide.
“Lilly has been an anchor in Indiana’s economy for generations, and this announcement means they will continue to be here for generations,” said Holcomb.
Lilly and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation identified Boone County as strategic for development and growth due to its proximity to I-65 and its position between Indianapolis and Purdue University in West Lafayette.
The construction of these manufacturing facilities will also require up to 1,500 construction jobs. Look for job listings here once the locations and plans are finalized.