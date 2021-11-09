INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
13-23-24-29-32
Estimated jackpot: $246,500
Cash4Life
16-21-43-56-58, Cash Ball: 1
Quick Draw Midday
06-07-08-09-11-14-16-17-19-20-21-23-25-32-33-48-50-72-75-78, BE: 78
Daily Three-Midday
0-7-4, SB: 5
Daily Three-Evening
4-1-6, SB: 9
Daily Four-Midday
8-3-5-0, SB: 5
Daily Four-Evening
2-1-8-4, SB: 9
Quick Draw Evening
01-06-09-10-18-19-21-31-33-35-36-40-43-46-47-49-53-61-69-74, BE: 10
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball
21-46-47-57-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
