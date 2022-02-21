INDIANAPOLIS — Families were celebrating birthday parties inside a far east side Chuck E. Cheese on Sunday when gunfire rang out as a man was killed in the parking lot.
The shooting happed at around 5:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of East Washington Street, near Mitthoeffer Road. Police said the man walked out of the restaurant before being shot in the parking lot.
In the restaurant, full of children, chaos erupted.
"There was chaos. They were met with chaos. There were people trying to flee the facility. There were people trying to get in their cars and get away from the area as gunshots had been fired in the area," said IMPD Officer Samone Burris.
Glass was shattered by gunfire right where parents and their kids were eating. Witnesses described the frightening scene and said kids heard and saw it all.
"[I] ran to the door to open it so we could find safety and stuff and it was locked so we just started piling on top of each other," Indianapolis resident Jessie Humphries said.
"You know you were just grabbing kids. It didn't necessarily have to be your kid. You just want to make sure all the kids were down," Shantel Dalton said.
Dalton and her family were there for a 2-year-old's birthday party.
"We didn't even get to sing happy birthday to the child and now all these children have been exposed to violence that is very unnecessary," Dalton said.
Investigators are hoping anyone with cellphone or surveillance video can help find whoever shot the man and took off. Police said the suspect was possibly driving a white SUV. Authorities have not identified the man who was shot or given any further suspect information.
Now families are trying to cope with witnessing a deadly crime.
