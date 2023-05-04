After teasing a run for months, Democrat Jennifer McCormick announced Thursday she is entering the race for governor in 2024.
“Everywhere I visit, no matter where I go, one thing is clear — Hoosiers do not recognize the out-of-touch divisiveness coming out of the statehouse. They expect a leader who believes in using common sense and bipartisanship to solve problems. They believe in someone who’s going to make Indiana the best state that she can be,” McCormick said from the Two Lions restaurant and wine bar in downtown New Castle.
“I love Indiana. I love our potential and I love our successes,” she continued. “I love our common sense and our sense of civility. We need the promise that those values will be reflected and upheld. That is why I’m ready to serve our people of Indiana again.”
She is hosting press conferences across the state today and Friday and also released a campaign video.
Back in her hometown
McCormick’s official announcement in New Castle was small, however. No supporters were present in the locally-owned bar. She was joined by the local mayor, her father, her husband and a handful of campaign staff.
The city 44 miles northeast of Indianapolis is McCormick’s hometown. She noted Thursday that she’s a fourth generation Hoosier and grew up on her family’s nearby farm.
Over the next year, McCormick said she plans to visit all 92 counties to meet with Hoosiers from across the political spectrum.
“I’m running because it’s time Hoosiers are put first, protecting our rights and our freedoms. It’s time Hoosiers have a voice, and a leader who believes in empowering them to make their own decisions,” she said, also emphasizing Indiana’s need for “a champion for a high quality education system.”
That means increased access to childcare, universal pre-K, better K-12 funding and “beyond high school training and education.” She also vowed to expand “accessible and affordable health care,” and to focus on “safe streets” and “safe neighborhoods.”
In her official announcement video, McCormick additionally spoke about how she pushed back against GOP state leaders when she was superintendent of public instruction from 2017-2021. She was a Republican then, but officially joined the Indiana Democratic Party in June 2021.
“Too many of our statehouse politicians were focused on their own agendas. They were putting politics before our people. They pushed their extreme ideas … I spoke up then and I am speaking up now,” McCormick said. “I won’t play politics with our kids, our rights or our freedoms.”
She joins three Republicans and one Libertarian already in the race. On the GOP side, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden are seeking the nomination. Libertarian Donald Rainwater is also back for a second run.