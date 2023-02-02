The Indiana House has unanimously approved a major mental health proposal to ensure people experiencing mental health crises get treatment in local hospitals, not prisons or jails.
Several other key bills also passed Tuesday, clearing a major hurdle, and now move to the opposite chamber.
Jails and correctional facilities have long been the state’s largest mental health providers, much to the chagrin of state leaders, due to facility and provider shortages throughout the state.
Without optional avenues for treatment, Hoosiers in dire straits often have no other options.
Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, spearheaded the effort to divert those people to treatment, with a focus on keeping mentally ill people out of jails in the first place.
“Jails are not the place for the mentally ill, and they’re not able to be treated as they properly should,” Steuerwald said on the floor Tuesday.
Before House Bill 1006, family members, friends and law enforcement officers could take people to mental health facilities if they displayed symptoms of mental distress, but hospitals said they didn’t get paid for the care and were forced to assume liability.
New language clarifies payment, liability and establishes a maximum time limit of three days in a facility without court intervention.
Steuerwald emphasized that the bill wouldn’t lock officers or judges into its processes. “We’ve given discretion everywhere.”
Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, called it one of the best bills he’d seen in his long career.
“This is going to be an important tool for your county sheriff’s department and your county corrections officer to be able to reach (mentally ill Hoosiers) before it’s too late,” Moseley said of the bill’s crisis intervention team provisions.
But Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, cautioned that communities need to have the resources to follow through on the proposal.
“This bill is great, but in order for it to succeed, we must ensure that there are facilities available through the state and in every county.”