INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been awhile since there have been updates about refugees at Camp Atterbury, but Edinburgh’s town manager recently shared some key details about the Afghans transitioning out of Edinburgh as well as their lives inside the base.
Here is some information Dan Cartwright offered from briefings with the National Guard:
As of Thursday, Oct. 28, there had been 647 departures from Atterbury.
Of the departures, 169 involved Afghans flying out of state through Indianapolis International Airport.
Family or friends came and picked up 178 people.
That Thursday alone, there were 47 departures.
Atterbury has not experienced any major crime related to the Afghans.
Afghans cannot leave until they receive full vaccinations and finish their vetting processes.
There are large families at Atterbury, and there are no children without their parents.
Cartwright said the entire refugee process has gone well. He said there has been no negative response from Edinburgh’s community due to the smoothness of the transition — so smooth, in fact, that Cartwright said if the news of the Afghans wouldn’t have been publicized, he wouldn’t have noticed any change within the city.
Cartwright said Edinburgh does not currently expect any Afghans to stay in town after their time at Camp Atterbury.
Cartwright touched on the assistance the Afghans are receiving. Cultural and English language classes are being offered. On many of his weekly visits, he said he’s had a good time interacting with the children.
“It’s fun when I go out there. I’ve been out several times. The little kids want to fist bump you,” said Cartwright. “That’s a new thing for them in America. I’ve had little 4-year-olds walk up for fist bumps.”
Donations for winter
Cartwright expressed the importance of donations as the winter months begin.
“These people came over with nothing but a shirt on their back, and it’s getting cold.”
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration echoed these concerns. It released a statement urging Hoosiers to donate cold weather essentials and infant supplies to the Afghan refugees. Donations may be taken to any of these National Guard armories from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday:
- Danville: 1245 E. Main St.
- Evansville: 3300 E. Division St.
- Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road
- Greenfield: 410 Apple St.
- Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd., North Drive
- Muncie: 401 N. Country Club Road
- New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road
- South Bend: 1901 Kemble Ave.
- Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Ave.
Muncie, Indy help
Tony Sandleben is director of communications for Muncie and also is involved with Muncie Afghan Refugee Resettlement Committee. MARRC is independently run by private individuals and has been helping with resettlement efforts there. It has subcommittees for things such as furnishings, housing, financials, wellness and more.
Sandleben said two refugees have arrived in Muncie. The first individual arrived two weeks ago and has started looking for job opportunities. Sandleben said he has a master’s degree in computer science and that Muncie has employers interested in hiring refugees.
The second individual arrived later, and Sandleben hasn’t received as many updates on that person yet.
MARRC is preparing for about 50 Afghans to settle in Muncie. That’s MARRC’s goal, Sandleben said, not a confirmed number.
Sandleben said Muncie has been extremely welcoming and that once the Afghans are settled, it will be important to treat like them like other residents.
“Once they’re here and settled and are able to live on their own, from there it comes down to treating them like neighbors — inviting them to dinner, inviting them out to a show or a football game. Befriending them will be important,” Sandleben said.
Exodus Refugee Immigration in Indianapolis is a refugee resettlement and assistance agency that has been very active during Operation Allies Welcome. Cole Varga, executive director of Exodus’ leadership team, discussed how welcoming and eager people have been to help with Exodus’ efforts.
“The community is rallying. We’ve had 600 people interested in volunteering,” Varga said. “We had to actually shut down our volunteer page.
“It’s overwhelming, but overwhelming support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.