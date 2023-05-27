The old Peru Tig-Arena as it looked in the 1960s while it served as a high school gym on West Sixth Street in Peru, Indiana. Today it serves as the headquarters of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana. Photo Provided
Left: Original lockers in the visitor locker room. Right: Peru High School players and band members would take the stairs from the locker room and the band room in the basement to head onto the court for a game.
Names of visiting team players are enscribed in the old visitors locker room at the old Peru Tig-Arena on West Sixth Street in Peru, Indiana. Now the room is used as maintenance storage and today the gym serves as the headquarters of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.
Peru High School players and band members would take the stairs from the locker room and the band room in the basement to head onto the court for a game in the old Peru Tig-Arena on West Sixth Street in Peru, Indiana, which was built in 1939. Today it serves as the headquarters of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.
Names of former players are enscribed on the wall in the basement below the old Peru Tig-Arena on West Sixth Street in Peru, Indiana. Today it serves as the headquarters of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.
The old Smokers signs still hang above one of the entrances into the Peru Tig-Arena on West Sixth Street in Peru, Indiana. The old high school gym was built in 1939. Today it serves as the headquarters of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.
Bleachers in the old Peru Tig-Arena on West Sixth Street in Peru, Indiana, which was built in 1939. Today it serves as the headquarters of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.
Kyle Macy, right, the most famous basketball player to come from Peru and Mr. Indiana Basketball plays in the old Peru Tig-Arena in 1974. The old high school gym, on West Sixth Street in Peru, Indiana, was built in 1939. Today it serves as the headquarters of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana. Photo Provided
Peru fans cheer on the Tigers in 1971. The old Peru Tig-Arena on West Sixth Street in Peru, Indiana, was built in 1939. Today it serves as the headquarters of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana. Photo Provided
The old Peru Tig-Arena as it looked in the 1960s while it served as a high school gym on West Sixth Street in Peru, Indiana. Today it serves as the headquarters of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana. Photo Provided
Note about the series
This is the first story in an occasional series looking back at some of Indiana's most unique high school basketball courts and the players that made them special. The featured gyms are all still standing and being used for a variety of purposes.
PERU — Kyle Macy rarely missed a free throw, often touching nothing but net.
The 66-year-old Fort Wayne native still holds the free throw shooting percentage record at the University of Kentucky, where he played four seasons starting in 1976. He led the NBA in free throw shooting in the 1981-82 season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
But before all that, Macy, the 1975 Indiana Mr. Basketball Award winner, honed his abilities as a free-throw sharpshooter on the hardwood at Tig-Arena in Peru.
“If you’re going to be a good free throw shooter, you need to develop a routine — something you do every time on the free throw line so you’re comfortable there,” he said. “Tig-Arena is kind of really where it all started for me.”
The old Peru Tig-Arena on West Sixth Street in Peru, Indiana, was built in 1939. Today it serves as the headquarters of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.
The old Peru Tig-Arena on West Sixth Street in Peru, Indiana, was built in 1939. Today it serves as the headquarters of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.
The all-concrete gym with hardwood benches bolted to the floor served as the home of the Peru Tigers from 1939 to 1990. The metal beams arching across the roof amplify every noise, which created a deafening sound wave every time the crowd cheered or booed.
Add in the smell of popcorn, bleachers packed with around 3,000 fans, a huge pep band pumping up the team, and sweltering heat pouring from the downstairs boilers, and you had a classic Friday night game inside one of the storied homes of Hoosier hysteria.
These days, the most common sound inside the gym is someone calling out bingo numbers. The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana purchased the facility and the surrounding classrooms in 1990 to serve as its headquarters. Beside bingo nights every week, the tribe hosts other community events there.
For Tribal Secretary Sarah Siders, the gym still echoes with memories from her ancestors. Her great-great-grandfather served on the school board that approved the construction of the facility. Her dad, Rex, played on the team when he was in high school.
Vestiges from those times live on in the locker rooms housed beneath the gym, where the names of former players with nicknames like “Mouse” and “Smiley” still decorate the ceilings and door frames.
Back before school consolidations in the 1960s, Tig-Arena was the largest gym in Miami County and always hosted the sectional tournament for all the small high schools around the county.
There were so many teams that games were often played during the day, leading the school to cancel classes in order to convert the teachers’ lounge into concession stands.
Those games always drew large crowds, but the heyday of the gym came when Macy started playing there his sophomore year after his parents moved from Fort Wayne back to Miami County, where they had both grown up. Peru schools hired his dad, Bob, as the head basketball coach.
Over the next three years, Tig-Arena became a veritable hotbed for Hoosier fandom as Macy morphed into an unstoppable force on the court. The highlight of that career came his senior year when he scored 51 points and created a still-held school record against the Maconaquah Braves.
When it came to homecourt advantages, Tig-Arena had it all, Macy explained. The bleachers reached within feet of the court, putting fans within touching distance of the players. School officials padded the lowest concrete steps with wrestling mats in case someone wiped out during a game.
Then there was the notorious heat. Macy said his dad liked a hot gym and instructed the janitor to crank up the thermostat before games to sweat out the competition. Attendees would open the large windows at the top of the arena to cool down, sometimes leading to a stray snowball flying down from the rafters on cold winter nights.
The cherry on top was Peru’s powerhouse pep band.
“It sounded like they were taking the roof off,” Macy said. “It was so loud. It had to be kind of an intimidating atmosphere for opponents, but it was great for a home-team player like myself.”
Bill Shuey, a former Peru teacher who has announced the school’s basketball games for 50 years now, remembers well the Macy madness inside the arena, where a sold-out crowd packed in for every game.
With so much history baked into the hardwood, Shuey struggled through tears as he announced the last game in 1990 before the Tigers moved to their current facility at Peru High School.
“It was emotional,” he recalled. “I got choked up just announcing the things that I had to announce. It was tough for the fans.”
Even today, when Shuey steps foot back into Tig-Arena, his mind immediately reimagines the gym’s glory days, packed with screaming fans smoldering from the heat, primed to watch the Tigers take home a victory.
“You look up to the top and you’ll see the steel rafters and the way it’s built and you can imagine this place, standing-room only, so loud,” he said.