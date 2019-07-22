ANDERSON -- Anderson University President John Pistole, former deputy director of the FBI, says anyone expecting dramatic revelations by Robert Mueller on Wednesday will likely be disappointed.
Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary Committee for three hours and the House Intelligence Committee for two hours. The first hearing will explore whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, and the second will delve into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.
While many Democrats are hopeful that Mueller's Wednesday testimony will fuel public support for impeachment of the president, some Republicans hope his words will illuminate a left-wing bias in the investigation.
Pistole told The Washington Post that his former FBI boss, who led the two-year probe of Russian election interference, is unlikely to supply fodder for either agenda.
“For anybody hoping he’s going to provide new information or evidence against the president, I think many people will be very disappointed,” Pistole said in The Post article published Monday. “And then on the other side of the aisle, some may be disappointed to find out that he’s not a demagogue of the left.”
Pistole noted that Mueller disliked appearing before Congress during his 12 years as FBI director and would often send Pistole in his place. Mueller will be “as unresponsive as possible, while telling the truth," Pistole told The Post.
"I think his first approach will be, ‘Read the report (from the two-year probe) and form your own conclusions,’" Pistole said. "He’s no longer a government employee, and he can tell them to pound sand, not that he would use those words.”
