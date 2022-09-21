BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington have identified the man taken into custody after a nearly eight-hour incident that ended in the storm sewers near the Indiana University campus Tuesday.
Eli Swartzentruber, 37, is facing preliminary charges of attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies.
Bloomington police say the ordeal started around 9:30 a.m. when officers were called to Seminary Park after a report of a man swinging a steel rod at several people. Before police arrived, the man allegedly got a hatchet out of a vehicle and threw it at the same individuals.
Witnesses told police the man was last seen walking south toward First Street.
Officers then noticed clothing that matched the suspect's hanging from a railing near a storm drain. Officers yelled into the drain, which goes north toward downtown Bloomington between College Avenue and Walnut Street, trying to make contact with Swartzentruber. Police said the man yelled back, telling police not to enter the drain and that he had a rifle.
Swartzentruber allegedly threatened to shoot the officers if they entered the drain, police said.
Officers from the Bloomington Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team, and an Indiana State Police SWAT team, were called to the scene.
As police removed manhole covers in attempt to locate and communicate with the suspect, officers found an unfired rifle cartridge in the sewer below Smith Avenue.
Swartzentruber, who was already wanted on an arrest warrant for battery against a public safety official in Daviess County, also was wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department for an incident investigators say he was involved in earlier in the morning Tuesday.
SWAT members eventually made contact with Swartzetruber with a camera from City of Bloomington Utilities, reportedly under Kirkwood Avenue. He told police he would leave the sewer to the north, but ran southwest — further into the drain — after destroying the camera.
At 5 p.m., and while WTHR cameras were rolling, Swartzentruber was apprehended by Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Richard Klun's K-9 partner, Loki, and was taken into custody when he exited the sewer.
Police said he was wearing an empty handgun holster when arrested, but officers did not find a rifle or handgun during their search of the storm sewer.
They did, however, find a hand scythe, machete and rifle cartridges. The search for more potential weapons, particularly firearms, will continue, police said.
According to Bloomington Police, no shots were fired during the incident.
Swartzentruber, who police said was homeless, was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment and will be taken to the Monroe County Jail to be held on charges once he is discharged from the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing; police said Swartzentruber could potentially face more charges.