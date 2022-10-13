LAFAYETTE — A Purdue University student has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his roommate, whose body was found by officers seated in a chair in their dorm room.
Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, faces one count of murder in the killing of Varun Manish Chheda, 20, of Indianapolis.
Sha appeared in court Thursday afternoon for his initial hearing before a Tippecanoe County magistrate, who informed him of his rights and told Sha that he could face 45 to 60 years in prison if he’s convicted of Chheda’s murder. He is being held without bond.
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda, a data science major, several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda’s body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette.
Sha called police early Oct. 5 and told them his roommate was dead, according to Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete. Officers who arrested Sha found him wearing clothes with blood on them, prosecutors said, and an autopsy found that Chheda died of “multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries.”
Prosecutors have not disclosed a motive, but Sha told reporters “I was blackmailed,” when asked last week why he killed Chheda. Sha did not elaborate. He also apologized to Chheda’s family.
The Associated Press left message seeking comment from Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, Thursday afternoon.
Purdue’s main West Lafayette campus is about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis.