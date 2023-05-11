For the amount Indiana spends on road maintenance, it should have better quality interstate pavement.
That’s according to the 27th Annual Highway Report published by Reason Foundation, a nonpartisan public policy think tank that promotes libertarian ideas.
The study rates state highway systems on cost versus quality using data mostly from 2020.
The report found that Indiana ranks third in the nation for the amount it costs per mile to do maintenance. The state also spends more to build and widen existing highways and bridges than 36 other states, ranking it in the bottom third for cost effectiveness.
At the same time, 2.76% of rural interstate pavement was found to be in poor condition, ranking Indiana the 10th worst in the country for rural pavement quality, with Delaware and Hawaii not reporting. Urban interstate pavement quality clocked in at 19th worst with 4.24% in poor condition.
The analysis comes as state lawmakers last month approved a three-year extension on raising the gas tax, which will increase up to a penny per year based on inflation, and generate around $90 million in revenue. Hoosiers currently pay 33-cents per gallon in state tax at the pump.
But how far that money will go in maintaining Indiana’s highways and bridges could be hampered by how the Indiana Department of Transportation spends the tax revenue, according to Baruch Feigenbaum, managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation.
Some states spend little on maintenance and have poor roads to show for it, he noted, while others spend substantial amounts and still have bad roads. How far a dollar goes depends on how a state prioritizes and plans for projects, as well as how it contracts jobs with private companies, Feigenbaum argued.
“The idea is you want to be spending a relatively low amount of money while having a relatively high-quality system,” he said. “But there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.”
Last year, INDOT spent $122 million on maintenance work such as crack sealing, chip sealing and patching, according to Natalie Garrett, the agency’s strategic communications director.
That’s compared to $2.7 billion spent from its capital program, which includes construction and preventive/preservation projects. Garrett did not immediately provide a breakdown on how much was spent on construction versus preventative projects from that fund.
She also noted the agency believes the report uses a “fundamentally flawed methodology.” The study doesn’t correctly classify the state’s preventative maintenance dollars, Garrett argued, and Indiana’s ranking in this category should be much higher.
According to INDOT’s 2022 Transportation Asset Management Plan, the agency’s strategy for investing in maintenance and capital preservation is to achieve “an acceptable level of performance for the lowest cost while accounting for the pavement’s functionality.”
Rep. Jim Pressel, who leads the House’s Roads and Transportation Committee, said the state’s infrastructure has improved substantially over the last decade. That includes state highways rated in fair or better condition increasing from 90% to 97.8% since 2013, according to asset management plan.
Still, bringing down the costs to maintain and build roads and bridges is always a goal, Pressel noted.
“Can we find ways to do it better and be more cost effective?” he said. “I think that’s always a possibility … I think we can always find ways to improve.”
And the state has improved. Indiana’s highway system ranks 23rd in the nation in overall cost-effectiveness and condition, according to the 27th Annual Highway Report. That’s a nine-spot improvement from 32nd in last year’s report.
Positive marks in the report include Indiana ranking 7th in the nation for the pavement quality on rural, non-interstate roadways owned by INDOT, and 18th for the same kinds of roads in urban areas.
The state’s improvements follow a national trend showing the country’s highways and interstates overall are faring better, according to Feigenbaum.
“There’s been a lot of media attention that says America’s one giant pothole,” he said. “And that’s actually not what we’re seeing. We’re seeing that states are actually doing a generally good job of maintaining their roads.”
“There are some concerns, and some states struggle more than others. But overall, they’re actually better maintained now than they were, say, 20 years ago,” Feigenbaum added.
Rep. Pressel said Indiana has done well with how it spends its gas-tax money on highway infrastructure, but electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient cars could put some of that money in jeopardy.
That’s why lawmakers last month formed a new task force that will look at how the state funds roads and bridges over the coming decades to ensure Indiana continues to improve its infrastructure and road quality, he explained.
“How does that road funding look 30 years from now as we start talking about alternative fuels?” Pressel said. “We’ve got to be aware of it and thinking long term.”