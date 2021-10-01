INDIANAPOLIS – District maps for the next 10 years passed through both chambers of the Indiana Legislature Friday without any Democratic votes over protests from both parties.
The bill, which included new district maps for the House, Senate and congressional districts, will impact 2022 elections in Indiana and were drawn behind closed doors by Republican leadership.
Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, noted that the pandemic delayed the release of census information but the process still needed to finish rapidly because counties, cities and school boards need to use the maps to draft their own precincts and districts.
“We have certain deadlines coming up,” Koch, the bill’s Senate sponsor, said. “Time was not on our side.”
Koch said that mapmakers had “aspirational” goals of compactness and maintaining communities of interest beyond the legal requirements for contiguous districts.
Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, joined Democrats to vote against the maps, which failed on a 36-12 vote. Grooms’ area lost enough population that Senate Republicans drew out his district and moved it into central Marion County. He had previously announced his intention to retire, but Jeffersonville Republicans and Democrats both protested the loss of the district.
Democrats in both chambers criticized Senate Republicans’ decision to divide Evansville, Fort Wayne and West Lafayette/Lafayette into several districts, rather than allowing the areas of interest to remain together in one district.
In the House district map, Fort Wayne grew enough to have two House district seats, rather than one.
“The people of Fort Wayne were clear that they did not want to be divided,” Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, said. “To the credit of the House members, we attempted to resolve that and the Senate did not.”
House Republicans Rep. Jeff Ellington, Bloomington; Rep. Matt Hostettler, Fort Branch; and John Jacob, Indianapolis; joined Democrats to vote against the bill, which passed on a 64-25 vote.
The General Assembly leaders don’t anticipate returning for technical corrections, but may do so before the official sine die end date on Nov. 15.
Once the governor provides his signature, counties can begin their redistricting process for precincts, followed by school board members.
