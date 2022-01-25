INDIANAPOLIS — In an apparent response to an outpouring of opposition to House Bill 1134, House members voted to amend the legislation in order to “not burden teachers” on Tuesday.
“What started this (was) to give more access to parents and how (materials are) made accessible to them," said Cicero Republican Rep. Tony Cook, the bill’s author.
The bill still requires teachers to post curriculum materials to an online portal accessible to parents, but a new amendment, authored by Cook, limits requirements only to bibliographic materials and allows teachers to make last-minute additions not posted to the portal.
Educators testified that the bill added duties and limited how teachers could approach “divisive topics,” such as racism or discrimination. The bill outlines eight tenets that “shall not” be promoted, including that any sex or race is inherently superior or inferior to another.
Cook said the Department of Education would provide further guidance on teaching about non-discrimination tenets outlined in the bill.
“It indicates that they should not promote any of those divisive (concepts) that were outlined,” Cook said in response to questions from Democrats. “You cannot emphasize the eight tenets that are in this bill that pit people against each other.”
If students feel guilt or discomfort from a lesson, they can file a complaint against the teacher and potentially take legal action. The amended bill allows schools to seek damages up to $10,000 if parents file a civil suit and a court deems it frivolous. Damages awarded to parents are capped at $1,000.
Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, offered two amendments to the bill, including an amendment shifting court costs from school corporations to the state.
“I think all of us know that this bill will lead to massive litigation,” DeLaney said. “Since this is a state policy… it seems fair that if the state’s going to put this risk on the back of school districts that the state should pay the fees.”
The amendment failed on a voice vote. The bill will be heard a third time in the House before moving to the Senate.
