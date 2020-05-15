INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court will rule next week whether embattled Attorney General Curtis Hill can hold his position for the remainder of his term after it handed down a 30-day suspension on Monday.
Hill, up for re-election in November, committed misdemeanor battery in the spring of 2018 at a party celebrating the end of the 2018 legislative session, the court and a hearing officer found.
One female lawmaker and three female staffers said Hill touched them inappropriately and made lewd comments at the party. Hill’s license will be automatically reinstated following his 30-day suspension.
Gov. Eric Holcomb filed an emergency petition on Tuesday, asking the court to determine whether the 30-day suspension qualifies as a vacancy, meaning he would need to appoint another Attorney General for the remainder of Hill’s term.
In a statement accepting the discipline, Hill appointed a deputy attorney general to fulfill his duties during his suspension, which starts on May 18. Holcomb’s appeal said Hill’s right to make that appointment isn’t addressed in the Indiana Code.
Holcomb asked the court to rule before Hill’s suspension starts Monday but the court said its ruling would come out next week.
Hill pushed back against Holcomb’s filing, saying that a 30-day suspension don’t constitute a vacancy and Holcomb wanted to make his own appointment to the position. Holcomb and several other top Republicans have called for Hill to resign following the accusations.
The disciplinary commission said in a separate release it had no opinion on the process of appointing someone to fill a potential Attorney General vacancy since the Indiana Code outlines the process.
Though directed by the court not to open new legal matters since Monday, Hill penned several letters and opinions this week, including a letter to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett against Marion County limits on church attendance.
It is unclear if this violates the state’s disciplinary order.
Hill’s license will be reinstated just days before the Republican Convention in June, where delegates will select the next candidate for attorney general.
Kyle Hupfer, the Indiana Republican Party chair, said Monday that “Hoosiers would be best served by having a new Attorney General. I have faith in our delegates.”
Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and central Indiana attorney John Westercamp will compete against Hill for the Republican nomination.
