WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a signing ceremony Tuesday for the Indiana delegation’s resolution renaming the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.”
The legislation passed the House unanimously Aug. 12, and in the Senate unanimously on Sept. 8. It now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature.
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski served on the House Committee on Veteran’s Affairs for two terms, where she worked tirelessly to provide Hoosier veterans with quality care and advocated for the construction of a VA Clinic in Mishawaka.
She died Aug. 3 in a tragic car accident in Elkhart County. Two staffers and the driver of another car also died.
A recent sheriff’s office report said evidence from the crash reconstruction, including information from the car’s “black box,” showed the Toyota she was riding in was traveling at 82 mph five seconds before the crash. The driver was Zachery Potts, who was trying to pass a truck on the left at the time.
Congressman Jim Banks, R-2nd, said, “Today was an extremely emotional day in Congress for those who were lucky enough to know Congresswoman Walorski. It provided me with some closure, and I hope the friends and colleagues we shared feel the same way.
“I’d like to thank Speaker Pelosi for honoring Representative Walorski’s memory by hosting today’s ceremonial bill signing and bringing H.R.8656 to the House floor for speedy passage. I’d like to thank the rest of the Indiana delegation for coming together during a difficult time for us all and especially for the support they’ve offered the Walorski family.”
Pelosi welcomed Walorski’s husband, Dean Swihart, and expressed her condolences to the staff as well.
“I want them to know they will never be forgotten.”
Indiana’s congressional delegation also attended the event.
A special election is scheduled for Nov 8 to finish Walorski’s term while the general election will choose her successor.