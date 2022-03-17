INDIANAPOLIS — As with many other industries across the state, emergency professionals are in short supply due to pandemic burnout and funding shortages, even as calls for ambulances increase.
Stephen Cox, executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, shared his experience as a former fire chief for South Bend, noting that fire services are suffering similar staff shortages.
He told members of the Governor’s Public Health Commission on Thursday that post-traumatic stress disorder, low pay and burnout have contributed to staff shortages.
“You’re seeing people who would normally have stayed for a 30-year career, but they’re leaving after three to four years … because they’d rather get a factory job and not have all the risk associated (with emergency services),” Cox said.
“Especially younger folks getting into the profession now. They say, ‘I don’t know if I want to go through all that.’”
In 2020, Indiana ambulances had roughly 1.25 million emergency calls compared with 750,000 in 2018. Over the same period, the number of operating ambulances decreased from 2,000 statewide to just under 1,800.
In terms of staff, the number of licensed paramedics declined from 4,900 to 4,600 during the same time while licensed EMTs decreased from 14,000 to 13,000. But not all of those with a license are active in the field, noted Michael Kauffman, the state’s emergency medical services director.
“(EMTs) might average around $15 an hour,” Kauffman said. “Many of our professionals can get an unskilled job at Amazon or Walmart that pays that much.”
With shortages in staff and the number of functioning ambulances, rural counties might struggle to respond to simultaneous emergency calls. Kauffman noted that a county with two ambulances and no hospital would lose half of its fleet for one hospital trip.
“When someone calls 911 and that person needs to go to Indianapolis, that county is essentially uncovered,” Kauffman said. “There are unfortunately many counties that fall into that.”
Staff shortages affect some of the highest levels of local public health, with at least one county operating without a full-time director for its emergency management agency and 20 other counties lacking a full-time public health preparedness manager.
“In a county that only has a part-time person working as an EMA director … it’s difficult for them to participate in statewide training,” Cox said.
This affects how the state can respond to emergencies. The state divides emergency preparedness into 10 districts that play a pivotal role in coordinating responses to public health emergencies as large as COVID-19 or hyperlocal ones, such as the 2014 HIV outbreak in Scott County.
Indiana ranks last in the nation in terms of residents covered by comprehensive public health systems. States averaged 45% coverage for their population, with a high of 77% in New York and a low of 25% in Indiana (no data available for Hawaii and Rhode Island).
Committee member Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said the committee was created to address disparities in public health, a local-level agency that has consistently been underfunded in previous years.
“This is why we exist, why we’re here and what we aim to do,” Box said. “It’s a goal of ours to eliminate or remove as many of those disparities as we can.”
The health commission will meet at least three more times to finalize its report and recommendations for the governor and General Assembly. The 2023 legislative session will tackle budget issues, including funding for public health and emergency services.
