INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita officially filed a complaint against Dr. Caitlin Bernard, asking the Indiana Medical Licensing Board to discipline the Indianapolis doctor.
Bernard has spoken publicly over the last six months about the abortion she performed for a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio, where a restrictive abortion law took effect in June.
Rokita’s complaint alleges Bernard violated both state law and patient privacy laws by not reporting the 10-year-old rape victim’s child abuse to the proper authorities and by telling a newspaper reporter about the patient’s treatment.
This complaint comes after several back-and-forth legal proceedings between the two.
In July, Bernard spoke to The Indianapolis Star for an article about the 10-year-old rape victim who crossed state lines to receive abortion care. The story became the center of a national debate on abortion access in the aftermath of two related U.S. Supreme Court decisions that overturned the longstanding abortion-rights precedent and triggered talk of near-total abortion bans around the country.
Rokita launched his initial investigation into the legality of Bernard providing the abortion shortly after the story gained public and media attention. In that complaint, Rokita claimed that the physician had a history of failing to report abortions as required under Indiana law.
However, on July 15, officials from the Indiana University Health Medical Center, where Bernard provided the medication abortion to the 10-year-old patient, provided documentation showing that the doctor filed correctly and within the required three-day window. Bernard’s July 2 report noted that the girl’s pregnancy occurred as a result of abuse and estimated that the patient was six weeks pregnant at the time of the abortion.
Less than a week later, Bernard’s attorney, Kathleen DeLaney, filed a tort claim notice—the first step to filing a defamation lawsuit against Rokita. DeLaney also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Rokita for “making false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession.”
Over the next couple of months, Bernard and her medical partner, Dr. Amy Caldwell, filed a separate lawsuit against Rokita and Scott Barnhart, the director of the Consumer Protection Division in the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, over their investigation into consumer complaints. Bernard said the consumer complaints have no merit and many were from non-Indiana residents who only read stories about the case.
More recently, Bernard filed a preliminary injunction to block the attorney general’s subpoenas for medical records and information on Caldwell's and Bernard’s patients as part of their investigation into consumer complaints. Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch held hearings on the injunction request on Nov. 18 and Nov. 22.