Feeding birds is OK for all, state says
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in all 92 Indiana counties can resume feeding birds, the Department of Natural Resources has announced.
The DNR recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding earlier this summer to slow the spread of an undetermined illness killing birds. The department said Friday it’s safe to again put out feeders if residents aren’t finding sick or dead birds in their yards. If they do, DNR biologists encourage residents to report that to on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.
The DNR strongly encourages residents to clean seed and suet feeders at least once every two weeks with soap, water and a short soak in a 10% bleach solution. Feeders should be thoroughly rinsed and dried before filling. Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned at least once a week with a 10% bleach solution and rinsed thoroughly.
1st West Nile case reported for the yearINDIANAPOLIS — State health officials are asking Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the first West Nile virus case of 2021 was identified in a Lake County resident, and in mosquitoes in multiple other counties.
As of Friday, 83 mosquito pools positive for West Nile virus were detected in Allen, Clark, Daviess, Elkhart, Floyd, Gibson, Hamilton, Jennings, Lake, Marion, Martin, Pike, Scott, Steuben, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh and Vigo counties.
Mosquitoes are still active in cooler fall weather, and all Hoosiers should take precautions against mosquito-borne diseases until the first hard freeze, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said in a statement.
Elder abuse victims have safe place nowINDIANAPOLIS — Seniors who cannot remain in their own homes will have a safe haven: Shalom Sanctuary Center for Elder Abuse at Hooverwood Living, which opened in June on the north side of Indianapolis.
Hooverwood will provide space in its nursing home or assisted living facility for seniors who require temporary housing. With the facility typically running about 95% occupancy, there’s usually a vacant room.
The center will provide the same care to abuse victims as it does for other residents, whether they need an assisted living apartment or memory care.
About 15 other sites across the country have similar programs, said Hooverwood Executive Director Evan Lubline, who decided to start such a program after hearing about a similar elder shelter in New York.
The Associated Press
{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{h3 class=”x-form-clear-left”}Purdue students, staff{/h3}
{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/form}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
warned on virus tests
WEST LAFAYETTE — About 300 Purdue University students or employees face disciplinary action for failing to comply with the school’s mandatory COVID-19 testing for those who haven’t provided proof of vaccination.
A total of 84 students on campus have been notified a second time that they haven’t completed required surveillance testing three weeks into the semester, Purdue said. A third violation could result in suspension from the university as soon as this week.
About 210 employees have received an initial written warning and could face termination.
— The Herald Bulletin and wire reports
WEST LAFAYETTE — About 300 Purdue University students or employees face disciplinary action for failing to comply with the school’s mandatory COVID-19 testing for those who haven’t provided proof of vaccination.
A total of 84 students on campus have been notified a second time that they haven’t completed required surveillance testing three weeks into the semester, Purdue officials said. A third violation could result in suspension from the university as soon as this week.
About 210 employees have received an initial written warning for not being tested. Ultimately, they could face termination.
About 82% of the roughly 55,000 students and employees have submitted vaccination proof, according to university.
Indiana University has mandated that all students and employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations unless they are granted exemptions or face dismal from classes or their jobs. The latest figures released by IU show 88% compliance; school officials haven’t released any information about disciplinary actions.
hed
hed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.