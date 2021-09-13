WEST LAFAYETTE — About 300 Purdue University students or employees face disciplinary action for failing to comply with the school’s mandatory COVID-19 testing for those who haven’t provided proof of vaccination.

A total of 84 students on campus have been notified a second time that they haven’t completed required surveillance testing three weeks into the semester, Purdue officials said. A third violation could result in suspension from the university as soon as this week.

About 210 employees have received an initial written warning for not being tested. Ultimately, they could face termination.

About 82% of the roughly 55,000 students and employees have submitted vaccination proof, according to university.

Indiana University has mandated that all students and employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations unless they are granted exemptions or face dismal from classes or their jobs. The latest figures released by IU show 88% compliance; school officials haven’t released any information about disciplinary actions.

