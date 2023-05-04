Lawmakers quietly included $1 million each year to address veteran suicide prevention efforts in the new state budget — a tiny portion of state spending that could provide much-needed help as thousands of veterans die across the country each year at higher rates than their civilian peers.
Even as deaths remain stubbornly high after decades of effort, discussions about suicide and mental health overall still have a stigma in the military, said Matt Hall, the program lead for veteran resources group Indy Warrior Partnership.
“I’ve served almost 30 years in the Army and even I find it difficult to adhere to my own guidance and talk about it,” Hall said. “We get put in certain situations that are difficult and complaining or looking for help… only heaps it onto somebody else and makes their burden twice as much.”
Hall said military resilience classes now encourage creating a small network of friends to call in times of crisis, and is “lightyears” ahead from when he started. But some training still emphasizes the importance of carrying your own load and continuing without complaint.
“That’s great when you’re carrying a rucksack over 25 miles. However, when you’re having suicidal ideations, it’s not a great idea,” Hall said.
While the state’s mental health crisis received a lot of attention in the 2023 legislative session, veterans were the only group singled out by lawmakers for funding. Indiana’s veteran suicide rates are higher than the national average, particularly for the state’s youngest veterans.
Director Dennis Wimer, whose Department of Veterans Affairs would oversee the monies, said the funding would go a long way toward expanding ongoing efforts with hiring and outreach.
“You can’t hire somebody when you don’t have money. And you really can’t do something unless somebody is dedicated and active,” Wimer, an Air Force veteran, said. “That money will come July 1 and we’re in the process of putting out all of the job descriptions and getting those all ready internally so we can get some postings out… to have an employee start as quickly as possible.”
Taking on the ‘Governor’s Challenge’
Funding will also go to local organizations – like Hall’s Indy Warrior Partnership – through another $1 million line item for veterans services. Previously, suicide prevention wasn’t among the services covered by the grant, something the General Assembly amended in House Bill 1056.
These organizations are already working to decrease Indiana veteran suicide rates while compiling data. Currently, the state agency relies on two-year old data, undermining its effort to meet the nation-wide “Governor’s Challenge.”
The Governor’s Challenge – shorthand for the Governor’s and Mayor’s Challenges to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families – embodies a partnership between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).