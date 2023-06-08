For Sean Taylor, it’s been the little things that make him feel accomplished, like keeping his room clean or making his own shopping list.
But these days, that sense of accomplishment comes from something bigger.
The 27-year-old was hired on at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana plant in Princeton in 2021. Now, the Purdue University graduate who has a developmental disability is working with the welding group to ensure processes are efficient and up-to-date.
“It’s a big adjustment,” Taylor said. “You have to work with a lot of people and it can feel difficult at times, but everyone’s always patient. There’s always room to learn from your mistakes and no one gets upset with you.”
Since 2014, the Toyota facility has actively recruited new hires with intellectual or developmental disabilities. In that time, over 100 of those employees have joined the ranks, according to Ted Brown, the plant’s vice president.
The company doesn’t hire those workers as charity or a hand out. The fact is people with disabilities are some of the plant’s best and most dedicated employees, Brown explained. They’ve helped the company refine its mentoring process for all new hires and spurred innovative ideas that make the facility more effective.
“We feel that being inclusive of all attracts the best talent for our team,” Brown said. “If we excluded a group of people, we are not living our standards and that will not make us competitive in a tight labor market.”
Now, the success of Toyota’s Inclusive Talent Program will be replicated at other manufacturing facilities all across Indiana.
'IT'S GOOD BUSINESS'
Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved first-time legislation creating a pilot program aimed at hiring and training more people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Like Toyota, the program created through House Bill 1160 isn’t meant as a handout, explained Rep. Ed Clere, who authored the bill. It’s a strategic economic-development policy aimed at combating the worker shortage many manufacturing companies face in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
The program is also a way to begin integrating people with disabilities into the state's future talent pool and bring them into the broader conversation about how to address the state's workforce needs, he said.
"Hiring people with intellectual and other disabilities is good business," said the Republican lawmaker from New Albany. "This bill is the first of its kind and hopefully just the beginning of a new way of thinking about employment of people with disabilities."
Planning is underway by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to develop the program. The agency is consulting with the Erskine Green Training Institute, a first-of-its-kind postsecondary vocational training program for people with disabilities located in Muncie.
The center, founded by The Arc of Indiana Foundation, opened in 2016 and provides training in hospitality, food service, healthcare and inventory distribution.
It’s been manufacturing companies, though, that often reach out to the institute looking to connect to Hoosiers with disabilities as potential employee candidates, according to nonprofit’s executive director, Andy Kirby.
“Similar to every other industry right now in Indiana, they simply can't find a sufficient workforce through the traditional talent pipeline,” he said. “I would say that there is some desperation right now in the state. Nobody can find enough employees.”
At the Toyota plant, recruiting people with disabilities has proven a solid strategy to combat the workforce shortage, Brown noted.
“The demand on labor over the recent years has been a challenge,” he said. “We have seen that being inclusive has helped keep the interest in joining our team high and our retention high. This is something that we are very proud of.”
'THE GOOD LIFE'
The hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers with developmental or intellectual disabilities have so far represented an untapped market. The employment rate for those individuals sits at 21%.
That small number isn’t just because those with disabilities don’t want to work, he explained. It’s because they’ve never been expected to get a job.
“They have kind of operated within a system where their needs have been taken care of by other people or other things, like the state or local provider networks” Kirby said. “Their independence and self-sufficiency have kind of been secondary.”
Those with disabilities who do work usually only find jobs cleaning tables or pushing shopping carts because most employers think that’s all they can do, he said.
One goal of the new manufacturing pilot program is to dismantle that false stereotype, argued Rep. Clere. Those workers stay longer at their jobs and can learn complicated tasks with the proper training like anyone else, he explained.
“The reality is hiring people with (disabilities) doesn't necessarily involve additional costs,” he said. “Long term, it can be a real cost savings because, among other things, it can reduce turnover, which is one of the biggest expenses to many employers.”
After learning from childhood they should rely on others, the program will also show those with disabilities who don’t work a better path to a life of self-sufficiency and independence, Kirby argued.
“I think that people with disabilities right now are starting to learn more about what the good life means to them; what it looks like and how to get there,” he said. “We believe that the clearest and most direct path to the good life is through employment.”
Lawmakers didn’t provide direct funding for the new pilot program. Discussions will begin soon on how to pay for the training initiative, Kirby noted. Once funding is in place, training will likely be held directly inside manufacturing facilities so new employees can learn the specific skills for open positions.
That’s how it’s done with Toyota’s Inclusive Talent Program, which works in partnership with The Arc Southwest Indiana division.
If that program is any indicator, more people like Taylor, who works in the welding division, will have a good-paying career of which to be proud.
“Everyone’s invested in making sure you can succeed here,” Taylor said. “After growing up with parents who take care of my learning, it’s nice to do it on my own.”