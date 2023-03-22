INDIANAPOLIS — State and federal dollars could not be used for gender-affirming sexual reassignment surgery for offenders imprisoned in Indiana, under a bill passed by a Senate panel Tuesday.
House Bill 1569, authored by Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, restricts the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC) from paying for an inmate’s reassignment surgery — even if recommended by a medical provider.
The latest version of the bill does allow access to hormone therapies that are intended to make one appear or function as the opposite sex, however.
Currently, those incarcerated within DOC facilities, such as state prisons, are able to undergo the transition procedure. A DOC spokesperson said Tuesday that no inmates have done so yet, though.
Indiana’s Medicaid policy does not explicitly prohibit — nor allow — reimbursement for transition therapies or surgeries. Federal Medicaid guidelines additionally do not mandate states to cover sex reassignment surgeries.
Republican lawmakers who support the bill say they want to protect taxpayers from paying for an “unnecessary” procedure.
“There are no generally accepted professional medical standards for using sex reassignment surgery as a treatment. So, the medical community is divided,” Mayfield said Tuesday before the Senate corrections committee. “I think this is more of a policy of using taxpayer money for procedures that are not medically proven yet. … This bill would provide clear and consistent policy on this treatment.”
Democrats and LGBTQ advocates pushed back, holding that the bill is not about saving state resources but rather part of a “hateful” GOP-backed agenda to enact anti-transgender legislation.
“There are people who believe that gender reassignment surgery is bad. That’s OK to have that public policy mindset. But it can’t be bad just because you think it’s bad, and it shouldn’t be subjected to everybody in the state of Indiana because not everybody believes that,” said Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis. “If we pass legislation, it’s making a public policy statement … that we believe that gender reassignment surgery is inherently bad.”
The measure advanced 5-2 from the committee and now heads to the full chamber.
Mayfield said that “about” 36 people in Indiana’s jails and prisons are receiving hormone therapy for gender dysphoria ― a clinical diagnosis describing the feeling of discomfort or distress that might occur in people whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth or sex-related physical characteristics.
Another two dozen individuals are being assessed “as to whether accommodations need to be made,” she said.
“There’s a significant number of patients in the pipeline,” Mayfield continued, pointing to an “increase in diagnoses for gender dysphoria in Indiana.”
She maintained, too, that Indiana “is likely” to see more requests for sex reassignment surgery, meaning “there would be more litigation, more expense to the state.”