INDIANAPOLIS — While the state’s near total abortion ban is facing an uncertain future pending an Indiana Supreme Court review, Hoosiers are still showing strong feelings on both sides of the issue.
Survey says a majority of Hoosiers support abortion access as the General Assembly’s ban stays paused
Results from a recent report, the Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier survey, say more than 80% of Hoosiers believe that the state’s abortion ban should have at least some exceptions. And more than 60% say abortion should be legal in most cases.
About 78% say abortion should be legal in cases of rape or incest, and 62% say it should be legal if the fetus is likely to be born with severe disabilities or health problems.
These results remained strong even among Republicans; 67% of those who identified as Republican in the poll said abortion should be legal. In cases of the fetus potentially having disabilities or health problems, 47% of Republicans said abortion should be legal—although, more than 44% believe it should be illegal.
The survey polled 600 people in late October and early November. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points. The interviews were conducted by telephone and online.
Indiana’s near-total abortion ban brought people on both sides of the issue from all over the state to protest at the Statehouse during a special session in July and August, and it has had a tumultuous timeline since then.
The ban was passed Aug. 5 and scheduled to take effect Sept. 15. But Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a lawsuit in the Monroe County Circuit Court on Aug. 30.
The Indiana ACLU was quick to file a second lawsuit on behalf of Hoosier Jews for Choice in the Marion Superior Court on Sept. 8.
The ban was only in effect for a week before Owen County Circuit Court Judge Kelsey Hanlon granted a preliminary injunction on Sept. 22 effectively blocking the ban, at least temporarily. The same day, Attorney General Todd Rokita filed an appeal.
Less than a week later on Sept. 27, the Indiana Court of Appeals denied Rokita’s request.
The most recent development came Oct. 12 when the Indiana Supreme Court ordered the case be brought before it rather than return to the Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court will hold oral arguments Jan. 12.
Sydney Byerly is a reporter at TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.