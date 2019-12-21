LYNN — Three law enforcement officers were injured during a domestic incident between a man and his wife in Randolph County on Friday.
About 3 p.m. Friday, a Randolph County deputy, along with the town marshal and deputy town marshal of Lynn, responded to a residence in the 800 block of West Church Street on a report of a domestic situation. As officers stood outside speaking with the man’s wife, they were fired on by by John Resetar, 44, inside the home with a rifle, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.
As the officers retreated, one officer was hit with shrapnel from one of the rifle rounds, the release said. Officers from surrounding agencies arrived and set up a perimeter around the house. Resetar continued firing, with officers returning fire. Resetar fired several rounds into the police vehicles outside his home.
Two other officers were hit with shrapnel from the rifle rounds fired by the suspect. All three officers suffered minor non-life threatening injuries.
About 4:15 p.m., Resetar stopped firing, according to ISP.
About 8 p.m., SWAT entered the home and found Resetar downstairs suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid and called for an ambulance, according to the release.
Resetar, who was unconscious, was transported by ambulance to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond, then later to a hospital in Indianapolis. He remains there in critical condition.
Officers found numerous firearms throughout the home with several rounds of ammunition.
The Indiana State Police, Randolph County and Lynn units were assisted at the scene by officers from Delaware, Hancock and Wayne counties, Indianapolis Metro Police Department as well as several units from surrounding cities and towns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.