ANDERSON — Thanks to the internet, there are countless ways for consumers to find tickets and connect with online marketplaces, ticket sellers, and resellers. Even so, securing tickets to popular events, like the upcoming Indy 500, can be difficult and competitive. Unfortunately, some tickets are rip-offs, and it's not always clear how to tell if it’s a fake.
Last year, Better Business Bureau received more than 140 reports on BBB Scam Tracker about ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts, theatre and more.
The BBB and the National Association of Ticket Brokers have provided the following tips about the smartest ways to buy tickets on the secondary resale market:
Purchase from the venue whenever possible. Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well.
According to The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there are three secure ways to purchase tickets to avoid fraud: directly from their website, in person at the ticket office or by telephone at either 800-822–4639, or locally at 317-492–6700.
Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling scam tickets.
Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. NATB members offer a 200% purchase guarantee on tickets. Look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm they are buying from an NATB-member resale company.
Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system. Don’t click through from emails or online ads; a common ticket scam trick is to create a web address that is similar to a well-known company.
Know the refund policy. Only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction. Sellers should disclose to the purchaser, prior to purchase, the location of the seats represented by the tickets, either orally or by reference to a seating chart; and, if the tickets are not available for immediate access to the purchaser, disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pick up.
Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfer or cash transactions are risky. If the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.
Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment. Some of these ads are going to be ticket scams, especially if the prices are low.
Verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “Will Call” (customer service) and they can verify if your ticket is legitimate and show how to tell if a ticket is fake.
Go to BBB.org to look up online marketplace business profiles, file a complaint, or write a customer review. Visit BBB Scam Tracker to research and report scams.
For more information about purchasing tickets the Indy 500, please visit Indianapolismotorspeedway.com/at-the-track/ticket-office.