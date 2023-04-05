SWAYZEE – Dark clouds loomed to the west as fire trucks drove through the streets of Swayzee late Wednesday morning warning residents to take shelter. Severe weather was coming, including the chance for tornadoes.
Resident Derek Patterson heard the warning from inside his house at the corner of Marks and Taylor streets. The message blaring from the trucks was hard to bear, considering he was still reeling from the EF-2 tornado that ravaged parts of the small town in Grant County late Friday night.
That included 120-mph winds uprooting a tree that slammed into Patterson’s home, smashing out windows and partially destroying the roof. Crews had just recently pulled a neighbors shed from where it had landed on top of his hot tub.
Now, the threat of another twister pummeling his home had Patterson on edge.
But by Wednesday afternoon, the potential for severe weather had petered out into mild periods of rain and wind.
Swayzee would be safe.
“We’re feeling thankful, even though we had damage from before,” Patterson said. “God will see us through this thing and work it out for good in the end. I don’t know what that is right now, but he’s faithful.”
Cities and town across the state slammed by Friday’s tornado outbreak breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday as severe weather warnings and tornado watches ended with far less damage than predicted.
The National Weather Service reported the only twister that landed was a small, EF-0 tornado that briefly touched down just before noon southeast of New Ross in eastern Montgomery County.
Still, the rain and wind delayed clean up efforts throughout the state. Officials in some areas told volunteers and crews to stay home until the threat had passed.
That didn’t stop Donnie Wright from helping clean up his friend’s house on Wednesday afternoon in Swayzee. Despite the rain and wind, the Marion resident raked up debris around the home that sustained roof and siding damage, a destroyed fence and shattered windows.
Wright had joined the hordes of local volunteer crews that throughout the week helped remove the tons of downed branches, twisted metal and other debris that filled the streets. Now, he was wrangling up the last scraps to toss into a burn barrel.
“I was amazed on how fast the cleanup has been going,” Wright said. “It’s amazing because this town was just thrashed beyond what you can imagine.”
Just down the street, crews continued work on repairing Swayzee Elementary School after the storm tore off parts of the roof, leading to water damage. The facility is closed all week for repairs while students do e-learning days from home.
Most of the town’s tornado-damaged areas remained abandoned, though, as residents stayed indoors and out of the rain. The only sound heard along Marks Street was loose siding clanging against the storm-ravaged homes left empty by their owners.
Ricky Cole could see three of those homes from his front porch on Marks Street, where he sipped a cup of coffee and smoked a cigarette during a break in the rain. Large, orange X’s marked the structures for demolition, including a mobile home knocked far off its foundation and a two-story house with a downed tree still laying on its roof.
Cole said his home was spared only because a camper flipped over and slammed into a tree just feet from his property, which acted as a barricade protecting it from further tornado damage.
“I was out until about three o'clock in the morning,” he said. “I couldn't believe that in just one minute there could be so much damage.”
Paul Hamilton, vice president of the Swayzee Town Council, said he was preparing for even more damage on Wednesday morning. That’s why he reached out to the United Methodist Church in town, which agreed to act as an emergency shelter in case another twister came through.
Hamilton was more than happy there was no need for that.
“We were really fortunate not to have to go through it again,” he said.
Now, the town – like most communities hit by Friday’s tornados – is working with state officials to develop a long-term cleanup plan to eventually restore normalcy to the community.
Patterson, whose home was damaged by the tornado, knows that won’t happen overnight. That’s why he’s taking one day at a time.
“I think it's gonna take a while, but we’re just going to keep plugging along,” he said.