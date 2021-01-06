KOKOMO — Firefighters with the Kokomo Fire Department spent several hours early-Tuesday morning working to contain a fire that broke out at the Kokomo Tribune offices.
According to fire officials, first responders were dispatched to the area around 3:50 a.m., in reference to heavy smoke coming from the building, and crews eventually left the scene around 10 a.m.
A fire report was not yet completed as of late-Tuesday afternoon due to compiling all the information needed for the investigation, but KFD Fire Inspector Glenda Myers said the smoke and water damage is extensive throughout the building.
Myers did say once firefighters were able to enter the area of the structure that appeared to be where the flames were coming from, they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
The fire also caused authorities to cut electricity to that section of Union Street, and a couple of apartments nearby were also evacuated out of abundance of caution.
The cause of the fire and its origin inside the building is currently under investigation.
