BROWNSBURG — Police are investigating a shooting in Brownsburg on Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead.
It happened near the intersection of 56th Street and North Grant by a cemetery about 1:15 p.m.
A witness told WTHR, the Herald Bulletin's newsgathering partner, that the shooter was walking down the middle of 56th Street with his arm out shooting at the victims. The witness said that after the two victims had been shot and were on the ground, the gunman walked over to one of them and fired several more shots. The witness said the gunman, wearing an orange shirt, then ran after a third person.
Brownsburg police are asking people to avoid the area and say there is no threat to the community.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call BPD Investigations Division at 317-852-1109.
